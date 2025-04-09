What's Next for Armstead? Coaching? TV?
Now that he has decided to end his NFL career after 12 seasons, Terron Armstead will turn to the next chapter of his life. And while he had plenty of outside ventures during his playing career, whether it be business, music or charity work, it looks like football will continue to play a big role for Armstead.
The former Miami Dolphins tackle mentioned during an interview on the Up & Adams Podcast he liked the idea of doing television, and it says here he would be very good at it.
Armstead also threw out the idea of coaching, and suggested he already might have somebody interested in his services.
And, no, it's not the Dolphins, but rather his longtime head coach with the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton, who's now coaching the Denver Broncos.
"He called me and he wants me to work with him, or for him, in whatever capacity," Armstead said. "So we have to have another conversation. And I told him, Sean, get off my phone. But that's my that's my guy. He didn't exactly tell me what he want me to do, but he called me (Tuesday).
"I'm excited about my future, trying to figure out in what capacity I'll be around the game. But I'm sure I won't take my knowledge and experience and lock it away. I want to use it and share it with others."
If he does wind up doing television work — and Armstead always was very insightful in his media session and earned the Dolphins Good Guy Award for the 2022 season — he would follow in the footsteps of former Dolphins players like Jason McCourty.
"That is something that I'm highly interested in," he said. "I would like to. I want to be able to talk the game. I want to be able to explain and teach what's happening in the trenches to where it's easily digestible. I think we as a fan base, we know a lot about quarterback play. We know receiver, DB, one-on-ones, but really just those one-on-one matchups on the outside and those trench battles and inside. The techniques that's being used assignments as well. We like to blame guys for a sack that's given up. And if it's not my responsibility, it's not my responsibility to block this guy. So just to be able to explain those things and educate people on what's going on, I would love to be a part of you guys' world."
The one thing that Armstead said absolutely is not happening is a comeback.
If it already hadn't been clear after he revealed he was told he would knee a knee replacement, he said it again.
"It's a wrap," Armstead said. "It's sealed shut."
"(The decision) wasn't something I wanted to rush and I want to just, I wanted to be sure. That's why I can say 100% that I'm done. I won't be coming back and making any type of splash news, anything like that. I did my process fully. I talked to the people I needed to talk to. I prayed about it and it was time."
ARMSTEAD'S ANNOUNCEMENT AT PARTY SATURDAY
While the five-time Pro Bowl selection was leaning toward retirement after starting 15 games last season, it became official Saturday night, surrounded by former Saints and Dolphins teammates. Reactions from former teammates quickly poured in, celebrating Armstead’s dominance on the field and presence in the locker room throughout his career.
“Congrats to my boy T-Stead, man. I’m crying real tears,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on X.
“[He was] the mainstay wherever he went,” quarterback Drew Brees, who spent nine seasons with Armstead in New Orleans, said at his retirement party. “He didn’t start [his rookie season] as the starter, but it became evident very quickly that this guy was not only going to be a starting left tackle for us for a very long time, he was going to be a leader in the locker room, a leader in the huddle, and he was going to be a leader throughout the league.”
Brees was 34 when Armstead was drafted as a 22-year-old tackle out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They spent nine years together in New Orleans, where Armstead earned three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2018 through 2020.
Armstead called himself "the most injured guy in NFL history" during an interview Saturday, adding that he always fought to be on the field. He never played more than 15 regular-season games, including 10 or fewer games in four of his first six seasons. However, teammates always saw the time and effort he invested into being available on game day.
A seven-time team captain, Armstead joined the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason, and he picked up right where he left off with two Pro Bowl nods as the anchor of Miami’s offensive line. He spent only three seasons in South Florida, but, just like New Orleans, the Dolphins saw him as one of the franchise’s top voices.
“A true leader on the field and in the community. Congratulations on a great NFL career,” the official Miami Dolphins account shared on X.
“My dawg!!! A heck of a career!!!” Jalen Ramsey said on Instagram.
Jaylen Waddle kept his response to Armstead’s news simple: “HOF.”
A Career Worth Celebrating
Armstead showed up to his retirement party with career accolades stitched into his suit:
- 12-year NFL Vet
- 7x Team Captain
- 5x Pro Bowler
- 1 All Pro
- 2013 Draft 75th Overall
- UAPB Golden Lion
Armstead started just two games as a rookie. He started 14 and allowed only three sacks the following year, according to PFF. He allowed three or fewer sacks in all but two of his 12 seasons in the NFL.
A steady pass blocker, Armstead turned heads coming out of college with a 4.71-second 40-yard dash, which set a record for offensive linemen. Impressively, his athleticism stood out as a downfield run blocker for most of his 12-year career.
His overall PFF grade (89.4) was sixth among offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of snaps. On top of that, PFF graded 2024 as the second-best run-blocking year of his career.
Armstead was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but then had his highest PFF grade as a member of the team in 2024 when he was ranked as the fourth-best tackle in the NFL.