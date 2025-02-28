Oregon WR Tez Johnson Sounds Off on Broncos QB Bo Nix's 'Haters'
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — Although it's not the most objective opinion you'll hear today, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson made a bold claim about Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. After a historic rookie campaign in Denver, Nix isn't quite getting the respect around the NFL that Broncos Country believes he should be.
Nix won 10 games, led the Broncos back to the playoffs, earned Pro Bowl alternate honors (he declined the invite due to offseason surgery), and finished as an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist. And yet, he consistently checks in very low around NFL media when it comes to quarterback rankings and best-of lists.
At his podium presser on Friday at the NFL Combine, Johnson laid down the gauntlet for his adopted brother, Bo, and credited the Broncos for "giving him a shot."
"LIke we always said in our family, 'haters are gonna hate.' I mean, Bo does what he does. A lot people think in the beginning, 'Oh, wow. This kid is not as great as everybody thinks he is.' He's the best quarterback in the draft," Johnson said. "That's why you picked him in the first round and I'm glad that Sean Payton got him because he's the first one who took a chance on him. He's literally the best quarterback in the draft. I don't know what else to say about him. He's one of those guys who's gonna win. He knows what he wants. He'll get in there for a year and he knows exactly what he wants, so kudos to Bo and kudos to the Broncos for giving him a shot."
Johnson met formally with the Broncos at the NFL Combine, so we know he's on their radar. What a story it would be to see him reunite with Nix in the Mile High City.
The two played together in high school under Bo's father Patrick Nix. That was when the Nix family adopted Johnson. He's been part of the family ever since, and he was in the room when Bo got the call from Payton on draft day.
Johnson has the chance to continue climbing up draft boards at the NFL Combine this week. His meetings with teams will be part of the big picture, but how he performs in the on-field drills and how fast he runs the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium will be even bigger.
At 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds, Johnson is a diminutive receiver, but he finds ways to win with his quick feet, twitchiness, and pure speed. He catches everything. Watching him compete in person at the Senior Bowl last month, he reminds me of a slightly smaller Emmanuel Sanders — a wideout Broncos Country remembers well from the Super Bowl 50 era.
With Nix as his quarterback in 2023, Johnson caught 86 passes for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson once again caught 10 scores this past season with Dillon Gabriel throwing the rock but had fewer receptions (83) and yards (898).
The Broncos drafted Nix's top target at Oregon last year in Troy Franklin. It took a little time for Franklin to get up to speed, but when he finally got his NFL legs beneath him, Nix looked his way often down the stretch and connected with him on the first rookie-to-rookie touchdown pass in NFL playoff history.
Johnson could get up to speed with Nix even faster, considering their close family relationship and their shared time on task dating back to Pinson Valley High School. Currently projected as a late-round pick, I see Johnson as a solid fifth-rounder with the potential to move up a round, maybe two, depending on how he does at the NFL Combine and his pro day.
Broncos Country loves seeing anyone going to bat for Nix publicly, and who better than his brother? It would be quite a development if Johnson somehow lands in Denver.
