Three Greatest Broncos to Ever Wear the Jersey: No. 9
The Denver Broncos offseason inches on. To help pass the time, we're breaking down the top three Broncos to ever wear the jersey, going number by number.
Today, we arrive at No. 9, which is currently held by newcomer safety Talanoa Hufanga, who's yet to take a snap as a Bronco. Keep in mind that the 'top three' arithmetic is heavily weighted by Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value metric, though it's not the only consideration.
Who are the three best players to rock No. 9?
Let's dive in.
David Treadwell | K | 1989-1992
Going undrafted out of Clemson in 1988, Treadwell signed with the Broncos, who had a kicker, though he was on thin ice. Rich Karlis wouldn't last, and by 1989, it was the Treadwell show in Denver.
Treadwell hit the ground running, garnering Pro Bowl honors in his first full season in '89. He also helped the Broncos go the distance in the AFC playoffs, appearing in Super Bowl XXIV, which saw the San Francisco 49ers hand out the most embarrassing public beatdown of all time.
But Treadwell's time on top wasn't meant to last. Following the '92 season, he moved on to play for the New York Giants. By 1995, he was out of the league.
Kendall Hinton | WR/QB | 2021-22
Hinton actually joined the Broncos as an undrafted wide receiver in 2020, but he first opted to rock the No. 2 jersey. It was in that No. 2 that fate would have Hinton play quarterback for the Broncos in a humiliating Week 12 game during the pandemic season when every Denver signal-caller on the roster — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles, and Jeff Driskel — was ruled ineligible to play in by the NFL.
The NFL was looking to make an example out of the Broncos after their quarterbacks were busted playing fast and loose with the league's mandated COVID-19 rules. When the league refused to reschedule Denver's Week 12 home tilt vs. the New Orleans Saints, the Vic Fangio-led Broncos had no choice but to role with Hinton as the quarterback.
Hinton was a former quarterback turned wide receiver at Wake Forest, and he was Denver's best option. That game vs. the Saints played out about how you'd expect, with the Broncos getting blown out, but Hinton carved himself out a nice piece of history, and even had some of his gear from that game enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It took guts for Hinton to answer the bell that week, but he stepped up for his team. He would then go back to playing wide receiver, and changed his number to 9 the following offseason.
Sean Payton arrived in 2023, and in the final roster cutdowns in August, Hinton was waived. He didn't play another NFL snap, but finished his Broncos receiving career 39 receptions for 486 yards and a touchdown.
Hinton will always be remembered for his emergency quarterbacking his rookie year.
Riley Dixon | P | 2016-17 & 2023-24
A seventh-round pick in 2016, Dixon served as Denver's punter for the first two years of his career before being traded to the Giants. He'd play in the Big Apple through the 2021 season.
After a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Dixon would find himself back with the team that drafted him in 2023. He produced solid but unspectacular results, and the Broncos were happy to let him hit the bricks in 2025 free agency, drafting his replacement two months later in sixth-rounder Jeremy Crawshaw.