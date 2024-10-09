It's Time for Broncos to End the Greg Dulcich Experiment
In the Denver Broncos' 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, tight end Greg Dulcich was a healthy scratch. After an injury-plagued first two years, Dulcich was meant to be a weapon for the offense, but needless to say, that hasn't happened.
After four games of failing as a blocker, two drops, and five catches for 28 yards, it was a kindness by the Broncos to make him inactive. Denver may need to take the next step.
It's time to end the Dulcich experiment and part ways. He was a draft pick loved by the former head coach and quarterback, who pushed Denver to draft him.
After two-and-a-half years of disappointment, it's time to move on. The Broncos' tight end room needs playmakers. Dulcich was supposed to bring that to the table.
By now, the team knows he isn't it. He's a liability as a blocker, and his negatives vastly outweigh his positives. Cut Dulcich and turn to others. The Broncos could even bring up Donald Parham from the practice squad to at least help in the red zone, where they've been struggling.
The Broncos are acutely aware of their need for a game-changing player at the tight end position. While Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull may not be the answer, the team is determined to find a solution. The lack of a consistent contributor between the 20s is a challenge, but it's one the Broncos are committed to overcoming.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The pickings are slim on the free-agent market, with most available tight ends being blockers primarily. C.J. Uzomah is one potential option, though.
At 31 years old, Uzomah brings a wealth of experience to the table. While he may not be a standout playmaker, he could provide the much-needed receiving ability that the Broncos lack. Another option is Logan Thomas, who has an extensive history of concussions but could also bring good receiving ability to the offense.
There isn’t anything out there on a practice squad, with the best option being Irv Smith Jr, who never found a way to contribute consistently to the passing game. While some Broncos fans may want to get Thomas Yassmin on the field, they have a roster exception for him on the practice squad as an international designation, and it probably won't be worth giving that up.
All that is left is the trade market. Kyle Pitts with the Atlanta Falcons has been in the rumor mill, but maybe there is a chance for Davin Njoku from the Cleveland Browns, as they boast the worst offense in the NFL.
An under-the-radar option would be Austin Hooper with the New England Patriots, who has done well as a blocker and can offer receiving ability to the offense. Hunter Henry, also one of the Patriots, would be a great option, but he signed a big deal this offseason, which makes him unavailable.
Hooper is a reasonable option with his play and contract and could make sense for both sides. Another sensible option is Mike Gesicki of the Cincinnati Bengals. While he doesn’t bring much as a blocker, he could be the type of weapon for the offense the Broncos wanted to get out of Dulcich.
Bottom Line
Whatever the case, the Broncos need to address their tight end position. While benching Dulcich was a start, it's time to part ways and bring in someone from the outside.
The Broncos are missing a valuable piece, and while it may not unlock the offense, having that piece will benefit Payton, Bo Nix, and the team.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!