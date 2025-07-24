Titans Present Two Big Threats to Broncos in Week 1
The Denver Broncos have a schedule full of opportunities, from heated rivalries to primetime slugfests that will surely make 2025 a season to remember. Head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos front office have built up their roster for sustained success and hopefully a Super Bowl run in the near future.
To get to the big stage, the Broncos must take it one game at a time, starting with the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, who are in a major rebuilding phase but still have some playmakers on both sides of the ball that the Broncos must be aware of.
Today, we're examining the biggest threats the Titans pose to the Broncos on offense and defense. And how Denver can neutralize them both.
Offensive Threat: Calvin Ridley | WR
While the Titans are lacking in offensive firepower, Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who made magic in 2024 despite the woeful quarterback play from Will Levis. Last season, Ridley caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns at the age of 30, where wide receivers tend to start slowing down.
His smoothness in his routes will extend his career, but Ridley still possesses deceptive speed, and his ability to change gears will fool even some of the most experienced defensive backs. He will have the added benefit of fellow veteran receiver and former Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett lining up opposite him, taking some pressure and coverage off his plate.
Tennessee also drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, who has an insane arm and great pre-snap recognition, making him a much better passer for Ridley than Levis was despite being a rookie.
Solution: Patrick Surtain ll
Ridley is, without question, a problem for most defenses, but fortunately, the Broncos have the best cornerback in the NFL and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Surtain.
Surtain makes a habit of completely erasing wideouts who are unfortunate enough to line up across from him, and while Ridley is very talented, he’ll have to play like he’s five years younger to go toe-to-toe with the best in the league.
Defensive Threat: Jeffery Simmons | DL
There are few interior defensive linemen scarier than Simmons. He has wreaked havoc on offensive lines for six seasons, totalling 31.5 sacks and 309 tackles, swallowing up anyone in front of him.
Simmons graded out as the NFL's 10th overall defensive lineman with an 81.6 pass rush grade, good for the sixth-best in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. His power and fluidity make him a matchup nightmare, and you’ll never truly take him out of a game; you can only slow him down.
Solution: Quick Game
The best way to neutralize the pass rush is to get the ball out quickly, and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is more than capable. Coach Payton often employs the screens in his game plans, and firing off the ball to a running back or receiver right off the snap is a great way to ensure that Simmons never gets to throw Nix to the dirt.
Denver could also utilize slants and quick outs, as it’s not a viable strategy to throw a million screens per game, although Bomani Jones would have you believe that's all Nix does.
The Takeaway
The road back to the postseason starts with the Titans, and the Broncos have a great chance at starting off in the win column. Despite being in a rebuild, Ridley and Simmons can wreck the game if the Broncos don’t keep them in check.
The good news is, Denver has the tools to slow down and even stop the best Tennessee has to offer.