Broncos Camp: 5 Trade Targets to Upgrade the Offense
Denver Broncos training camp is almost in the books, and the position battles have revealed what roster weaknesses exist on offense. Meanwhile, the rumor mill has linked several NFL players as potential trade pieces, and the Broncos could be enticed by a few of them.
With the injury bug already haven taken a bite out of the Broncos' offense, the team could look for more help from elsewhere. I will break down who some of those prime targets could be.
Honestly, some of these players may not be traded when all is said and done, but each has a rumor linked to them about the possibility of getting moved. Let's dive in.
Teven Jenkins | OT | Chicago Bears
Why He's On the Outs
The former 39th overall pick of the 2021 draft has had his name floating around in many camp rumors. Part of the reasoning is a new regime in Chicago, but also because Jenkins is struggling with his development and growth in the system. He has also dealt with multiple injuries, which is another reason why.
Reports are that the Bears are listening to offers for the young tackle prospect. With his age, even with the injuries, it wouldn't be surprising to see a robust market, especially with how valuable tackles are in the NFL.
Fit in Denver
Jenkins is full of potential and has solid movement skills. The Broncos could look to add a piece to their battle at right tackle or at the very least, improve depth. The scheme fit is fine with Jenkins, though not ideal.
While Calvin Anderson looks good, Billy Turner and Tom Compton are sidelined on the PUP list with injuries. None of those three would give the Broncos an option beyond 2022 as they're all playing on a one-year deal, so at least Jenkins provides that.
The cost would be vital as Jenkins doesn't have the best fit with the scheme, though he is a good fit for the personnel status of the Broncos' right tackle.
Jawaan Taylor | OT | Jacksonville Jaguars
Why He's On the Outs
It's been reported that Taylor lost his starting spot at right tackle to Walker Little. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Taylor has allowed 97 total pressures with 23 sacks.
It has been spotty play at best. Taylor is now with his third coaching staff since being drafted, so being the former 35th overall pick doesn't carry much weight.
Fit in Denver
Taylor isn't a great fit for the Broncos' scheme, but he is workable. His lateral agility is where he is lacking, but some things can be done to make that issue not as prominent.
The Broncos' depth at the right tackle spot has been devastated, with Turner and Compton on the PUP list. While expectations are the two vets won't miss much, if any, time in the regular season, there is still a concern.
Anderson seems poised to win the starting job, but Taylor could help improve the depth at the position, especially with Turner and Compton out.
Cody Ford | OL | Buffalo Bills
Why He's On the Outs
Ford has been a popular name in trade talks going around since training camp started. Unfortunately, he is in the doghouse, has dealt with injuries and illness that have kept him off the field, and his play hasn't been good.
Ford needs a change of scenery.
Fit in Denver
While Ford is a bigger offensive lineman, he has solid agility. However, it is still a concern for the scheme the Broncos are switching to.
Ford's versatility is great, though, as he has the size and length to play anywhere but center in the NFL, and that is something the Broncos seem to be looking for on the offensive line.
None of the three offensive linemen to make this list are great fits schematically for the Broncos, but they all can be stop-gaps. Denver has two of its offensive tackles out for injury, and Graham Glasgow is also working back from injury. So the Broncos are in a spot where they could look to add improved depth competition.
Andy Isabella | WR | Arizona Cardinals
Why He's On the Outs
Isabella has purportedly fallen out of favor in Arizona since being the 62nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. According to some reporting out of Arizona, he has become the fifth or sixth receiver.
Fit in Denver
Isabella has plenty of speed to offer big-play potential for the offense, which the Broncos want. Denver wants to find those shots downfield. Isabella wouldn't be hard to work into the scheme.
Denver lost Tim Patrick for the season, and it's hard to replace what he brings. The best bet in modern football is to stack different skill-sets.
There are enough differences between KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, and Isabella to make them work, but all three can bring explosive plays to the offense.
It wouldn't be replacing Patrick, per se, as there is no doing that with one player. Instead, it would allow head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the offense to be even more creative while giving them some extra insurance at the returner with Washington.
Tyler Johnson | WR | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Why He's On the Outs
The Bucs have a deep, wide receiver room, and Johnson's stock has purportedly dropped. While Tampa Bay reporters expect him to make the roster at this point, it could be a situation where the Bucs decide to move on for draft picks or bolster depth elsewhere.
Fit in Denver
Johnson has solid size and a good ability to get passes thrown his way. His skill-set wouldn't be hard to fit into the Broncos' offense either.
You're not replacing Tim Patrick with one wide receiver, but if you want to add someone who offers up a similar skill-set, Tyler Johnson is the closest you'll get. They're not identical players by any means, but Johnson has solid size that he can use well, and can make some of those tough catches.
