Broncos Camp: 5 Trade Targets to Upgrade the Offense

Why He's On the Outs

The former 39th overall pick of the 2021 draft has had his name floating around in many camp rumors. Part of the reasoning is a new regime in Chicago, but also because Jenkins is struggling with his development and growth in the system. He has also dealt with multiple injuries, which is another reason why.

Reports are that the Bears are listening to offers for the young tackle prospect. With his age, even with the injuries, it wouldn't be surprising to see a robust market, especially with how valuable tackles are in the NFL.

Fit in Denver

Jenkins is full of potential and has solid movement skills. The Broncos could look to add a piece to their battle at right tackle or at the very least, improve depth. The scheme fit is fine with Jenkins, though not ideal.

While Calvin Anderson looks good, Billy Turner and Tom Compton are sidelined on the PUP list with injuries. None of those three would give the Broncos an option beyond 2022 as they're all playing on a one-year deal, so at least Jenkins provides that.

The cost would be vital as Jenkins doesn't have the best fit with the scheme, though he is a good fit for the personnel status of the Broncos' right tackle.

