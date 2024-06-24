Analyzing Whether Broncos Veteran CB can Stave Off Youth Movement
When the Denver Broncos signed Tremon Smith, many hoped the team had found its new nickel cornerback. However, Smith struggled when playing defense up to that point and only played 469 snaps.
However, the Broncos brought Smith in not for defense but because he could contribute to special teams, which he did in 2023. In the end, he played four snaps on defense for the Broncos and 388 snaps on special teams, the second-most on the team.
Over the year, Smith contributed to five of the six special teams aspects, with field goal kicking the odd one out. Smith and Riley Moss became a dynamic duo as gunners on punt coverage, and Smith did quite well.
Alas, Smith had two special teams issues that the Broncos need to minimize next season: penalties and missed tackles.
Smith led the NFL in special teams penalties with five and was tied for seventh in missed tackles with three. His size is a concern, but when analyzing his plays on special teams, it's a reasonable one. It was more of an issue if Smith didn’t lay a big hit on the returner.
As for how Smith and Moss became Denver's dynamic duo as gunners in the punting game, it was mainly due to how quickly they got downfield. Their swift actions led to Riley Dixon having the second-lowest yards per return average in the NFL (6.3), which is also the second-lowest of his career.
The duo also helped force 27 fair catches, the most in Dixon’s career and the first time he finished in the 20s since the 2017 season, showcasing the significant impact of Smith's contributions to special teams. Despite how well he did on special teams, there isn’t a guaranteed roster spot for Smith for a few reasons.
Smith's defensive struggles could see the Broncos go elsewhere, especially if they can find someone more consistent on special teams. The penalties badly hurt the team, so there will likely be a big focus on cutting those down, either with Smith or by finding someone else.
As for the financial situation, where Smith counts $3.2 million against the salary cap, but the Broncos can cut him and save $2.5 million while suffering only $700,000 in dead money. This spot is where the Broncos can go cheaper, and they have plenty of competition for Smith's place.
Not only is there the potential of Damarri Mathis replacing Smith, but the Broncos have a trio of undrafted players, two from 2023 and one from 2024. Mathis lost his starting job early in the 2023 season, and despite a strong second half to his rookie season, he's now fighting for a roster spot. If he wants to stick, he must step up on special teams, highlighting the intense competition for the roster spot.
Art Green was an undrafted rookie last year. He's an athlete with plenty of speed to work as a gunner, but he was extremely raw on defense.
That's likely a large part of why Green went undrafted in 2023. While he wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at his pro day workout. With how raw his technique is and the issues he has in run support, special teams will be his initial way onto the roster, though the Broncos could quickly look at him for the practice squad to keep trying to develop him.
Like Smith, Reese Taylor is the other 2023 undrafted player on the smaller side. During his collegiate career, he saw action as a returner but had limited exposure to coverage units, and he didn’t do well in that area. It would need a drastic turnaround from Taylor with plenty of development to be part of this competition.
The final competitor is Quinton Newsome, the undrafted rookie out of Nebraska. Newsome wasn’t invited to the Combine but reportedly ran in the 4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day. While he played 332 snaps on special teams in his collegiate career, only 25 came on the coverage units.
Bottom Line
So, for Smith to keep his spot, the one he has to watch out for the most is Mathis. The Broncos can save money from moving on from Smith, and with their strapped cap situation this season, the team could be looking hard to find a replacement.
