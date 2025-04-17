Broncos Could Draft a 'Surprise' First-Rounder, per PFF Forecast
The Denver Broncos are zeroing in on their target at pick 20 for the 2025 NFL draft, and many mock drafts have them selecting a top running back or defensive lineman. While it seems that’s the direction the Broncos will head in, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman thinks that Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos could be a surprise pick at 20.
“Most of the focus on Denver’s draft needs has centered on the offense, but cornerback could also be in play. Riley Moss earned just a 56.0 coverage grade last season and struggled in several high-profile matchups." Wasserman wrote. "Ole Miss’ Trey Amos brings versatility and physicality to the position and is coming off a career-best 85.6 coverage grade in 2024.”
While the Broncos should look to add a corner for depth, using their first-round pick to take Amos would be unwise. Running back, defensive line, and wide receiver are all bigger areas of concern for Denver, and they’d be smart to use pick 20 on one of those positions instead.
That being said, Moss has missed a few games last season due to a knee injury and in 2023 missed a portion of the year due to core muscle surgery. Selecting a corner in the draft makes some sense in terms of getting an insurance policy for Moss to avoid a drop-off in defensive production, but doing so with pick 20 is too rich for the Broncos.
Kris Abrams-Draine showed some promise as a rookie, filling in for Moss, and could blossom into a starter in the future. Denver’s coaching staff has proven to get the most out of its defensive backs, including Moss, Brandon Jones, and Ja’Quan McMillian, so it’s plausible that Abrams-Draine may be the next to take a big leap forward.
While corner is certainly an underrated need for the Broncos, there is no need to spend their first-round pick on one, even if they’re as talented as Amos. Denver’s defensive staff has a proven track record of developing its talent and should be trusted to create its next star defensive back.