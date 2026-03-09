Broncos Re-Sign Backup TE to One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos re-signed two tight ends before the opening of the ' legal tampering ' window. First up was Adam Trautman, signed to a three-year deal worth up to $18.5 million.

That was followed by the Broncos' signing Nate Adkins to a one-year deal, per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette . The financial terms aren't public yet.

Adkins was a restricted free agent. The Broncos opted not to tender him, instead signing the young tight end to a one-year deal.

The key is that Denver didn't want Adkins to hit the market. As the team's best blocking tight end, the Broncos brought him back just hours before the 'legal tampering' window was set to open.

Adkins's Path to Denver

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) celebrates his touchdown with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Originally going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2023, Adkins signed with the Broncos. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie with one start.

The next year, things really improved for Adkins, as he not only made the 53-man roster again, but appeared in all 17 games with 14 starts. He caught 14 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in what was Bo Nix's rookie campaign.

Things took a turn for the worse in Year 3, as Adkins struggled to stay healthy. Dealing with multiple injuries, including a lingering knee, he missed eight games, finishing the season with only three starts.

That's a big reason why Adkins likely took the one-year deal before testing the market. There's nothing worse than being snake-bitten in a contract year and how it can torpedo a player's value on the open market.

Adkins will turn 27 in July, so he's still young. The tight end/fullback hybrid will hopefully return to the fold this year healthier, with his knee issue behind him.

Status Quo So Far

So far, the Broncos have stayed with the status quo at tight end, despite the position being among the league's worst over the past two years. The only exception to a perfect status quo is Lucas Krull, who was also a restricted free agent the Broncos chose not to tender.

Krull, it seems, will be allowed to test the market. The Broncos could still act on the free-agent market, which opened Monday morning at 10 am MDT.

There are some great options available, including several guys who would be an upgrade at the Y tight end position. We'll see if the Broncos are truly content running it back with three of the four tight ends that finished the season on the 53-man roster.