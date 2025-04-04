Broncos Send WR Coach to Scope CSU Sleeper Weapon
The Denver Broncos have been linked with multiple Day 3 wide receivers, including Colorado State’s Tory Horton. Horton could not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury, so the CSU pro day was a chance for teams to really get eyes on him.
The Broncos were there, including wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, per The Denver Post's Luca Evans.
"Here at CSU for WR Tory Horton’s pro day. Two Broncos staffers are here, including WRs coach Keary Colbert," Evans posted on X Wednesday afternoon.
Colbert's presence to watch Horton is curious, and since the Ram is considered a local prospect, the Broncos can also bring him in for a visit without counting against the team's 30 'top' visits.
Scouting Report
Horton is often forgotten in this receiver class because of his injury, but he is explosive with good size and production in his career, except for 2024. Last season, Horton played in six games, catching 26 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown before he got hurt.
So, the medicals are an essential part of the evaluation and are something the Broncos could get another look at with a local visit. Before the 2024 season, he caught 71 passes in 2022 for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns, and he followed that up with 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight scores in 2023. Those were his first two years at Colorado State after transferring from Nevada.
Horton is projected to be an early day-three pick, but some believe he can crack the third round if the medicals check out. The Broncos have done much work to get younger in the receiver room over the past few years, and Horton would fit the mold.
However, the question is whether a Horton addition wouldn’t be redundant with Troy Franklin on the Broncos roster, as they do have many similarities with what they bring to an offense.
