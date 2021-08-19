Vic Fangio Makes Big Announcement on Broncos Starting QB

On Aug. 14, after the Denver Broncos routed the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Vic Fangio reiterated the team's starting quarterback competition remained "even-steven," with no clear separation between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, he insisted.

On Aug. 16, Fangio softened his stance a bit, allowing that it's "possible" a winner is crowned following Denver's second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday, in the span of 96 hours, a decision on The Decision was announced.

And a significant about-face made.

“Pretty damn close, but we've got more information coming," Fangio said of naming his regular-season signal-caller.

Lock has operated with the first string for the majority of training camp. He was terrific at Minnesota, completing 5-of-7 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard bomb to wide receiver K.J. Hamler, amid the 33-6 blowout.

However, to his credit, Bridgewater has turned the friendly duel into a legitimate battle — no easy call for the coaching staff. The eighth-year vet impressed in Broncos debut, going 7-of-8 for 74 yards and one TD. He also had a rushing score negated by a penalty.

"I'm thrilled that both of them played good. I want it to be a hard decision, not an easy one," Fangio said after the game.

The Broncos revealed in advance that Bridgewater would start Saturday's exhibition matchup in Seattle, and Fangio must maintain an air of impartiality for as long as the facade holds. Which might not be much longer.

"They haven't named Drew Lock the starter but it seems like that's the way its trending. Teddy starting Saturday but Drew getting lots of 1st team work today. Interesting," Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reported Thursday.

So, what can the incumbent do to officially vanquish his challenger, to conquer the battle and the war under center?

"Play well," Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said, succinctly.

