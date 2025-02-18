Rumor: Ex-Broncos Star Von Miller to be Released by Bills?
If they so choose, the Denver Broncos may soon have a chance to bring Von Miller back home.
According to the Buffalo News' Mark Gaughan, the Bills are expected to release Miller this offseason in a cost-cutting maneuver, sending the Super Bowl 50 MVP to the 2025 free-agent market.
"The obvious big move is the release of Von Miller, who turns 36 in March. Miller has the second-highest salary cap figure on the team for 2025, at $23.8 million. Josh Allen is No. 1 at $44.7 million," Gaughan wrote Monday.
"The Bills need to create salary cap space, and parting with Miller is by far the easiest way to do it. If they designate Miller as a post-June 1 cut under salary cap rules (spreading out the cap hit over two years), they can drop his cap figure down to $6.37 million and save $14.77 million on the cap. If they release him without the June 1 designation in March, it’s an $8.4 million savings. Could Miller accept a pay cut? Sure. But it’s hard to imagine a $14 million pay cut."
Miller, for now, is under contract with Buffalo for the next three years after inking a $120 million contract in 2022. The league's 13th-highest-paid EDGE rusher, he totaled six sacks and seven tackles-for-loss in a suspension-shortened, situational capacity this past season.
Miller joined the Bills following a brief 2021 stint with the Los Angeles Rams during which he captured his second Super Bowl ring — this, preceded by a trade that ended his decade-long career in the Mile High City.
For the time being, anyway.
“I bleed Orange and Blue,” Miller said last month. “I’m Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years. But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver … Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”
While Miller laid the breadcrumbs for a potential reunion, it's unclear if the Broncos will actually bite. The club is set at outside linebacker with starters Nik Bonitto, a Pro Bowler, and Jonathon Cooper, who signed a $60 million extension last November. They're also high on ascending backups Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman.
Perhaps a one-day deal for Miller to retire as a Bronco is in order. Or, if he decides to continue playing, a short-term mentorship role would suffice.
Then again, exes are exes for a reason.
