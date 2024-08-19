WATCH: Broncos QB Bo Nix Throws TD Pass in First Career Start
Bo Nix started his first NFL game on Sunday night as the Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers. The rookie first-round quarterback had himself a productive first couple of drives.
After getting points on his first drive, Nix's second possession culminated with a Broncos touchdown, when the young quarterback hit veteran wideout Tim Patrick for a pitch and catch.
It's unclear whether the Broncos have seen all they need to from Nix in this one. With a good chunk of the second quarter yet to be played, head coach Sean Payton may opt to sit his projected starting quarterback for the duration, and let Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson ply their wares.
If that's how the cookie crumbles, Nix will have passed for 80 yards, going 8-of-9 with a touchdown and a QB rating of 140.7. *whistles*. The rookie also picked up 12 rushing yards on three attempts.
Payton has to be smiling from ear to ear, watching Nix move the chains on third down. Nix went 2-of-3 on third down, including one nine-yards-to-go conversion to Patrick through the air.
For those keeping track, Nix has scored on six of seven possessions as a pro, totaling 30 points.
