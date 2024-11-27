Broncos K Wil Lutz Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following last Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL announced.
Lutz accounted for a career-best 17 points at Allegiant Stadium, connecting on five field goals — including a season-high 54-yarder — and a pair of extra points amid Denver's 29-19 win.
This is the second such award for Lutz, who also earned Player of the Week honors for the Broncos' Week 3 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during which he drilled four kicks and logged 14 total points.
“It was really good," special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said in September. "Wil would be the first to tell you that it’s not only him, it’s that whole operation. It’s one of those things that goes unnoticed. [P] Riley [Dixon] does a great job of holding the football and [LS] Mitch [Fraboni] has really worked on his short snaps and making that whole operation as efficient as possible and then those guys blocking. Wil has been great so far. Any time that he is getting the call, he’s responding.
Altogether, Lutz has gone 24-of-27 on field goals and 26-of-26 on extra points this season. He's in contention with Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell and the Chargers' Cameron Dicker to become the AFC Pro Bowl kicker as voting begins to propagate throughout the league.
