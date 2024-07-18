5 Young Broncos With the Most to Prove in 2024
The Denver Broncos will begin training camp on July 26, with rookies having reported on Wednesday, and the veterans on July 23. A host of Broncos will be looking to prove themselves, whether it’s the younger player looking to step into a major role or a veteran wanting to demonstrate he still has a lot to give to the team.
Let’s look at five younger players — those players who have no more than three accrued seasons in the NFL — who have the most to prove in training camp, for one reason or another.
Bo Nix | QB
Let’s start with the obvious candidate, the Broncos' 2024 first-round pick. Denver selected Nix 12th overall, despite many draft pundits believing it was a reach and that he would have been available much later.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton were both high on Nix and their decision to take him No. 12 overall shows that they believe he can be the quarterback to build around for the coming years. It remains to be seen whether Nix will claim the starting job before the regular season begins, but the expectation is that he will start at some point in 2024.
If Nix can have a strong training camp, it would certainly settle whether he should start Week 1 — and it would be an important step toward answering the question of his long-term viability as a franchise quarterback.
Marvin Mims, Jr. | WR
The Broncos traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Mims, despite not having a lot of picks. Payton and Paton certainly saw a lot of potential in the former Oklahoma Sooner.
Mims made his mark in the return game, with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an average of 16.4 yards per punt return on 19 such returns, garnering Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades as a rookie returner. His action on offense was limited, though, with just 33 targets for 22 receptions, 377 yards and a touchdown.
With the Broncos having traded Jerry Jeudy, more will be expected from Mims. In Year 2, Mims will not only be expected to give the Broncos a strong returner, but also a reliable receiving target who can step into the No. 2 receiver role.
Mims brings plenty to the table but it’s time for him to take the next step in his development.
Greg Dulcich | TE
The Broncos’ 2022 third-round selection has shown promise whenever he’s been on the field. The only issue is that Dulcich has barely seen the field.
Dulcich was active for 10 games with six starts as a rookie, totaling 33 receptions on 55 targets for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Despite what was an ugly season overall, Dulcich gave Broncos fans something to like in 2022.
But last season, Dulcich played in just two games. He now enters his third season with a lot of questions to answer about his health.
2024 is clearly the “make or break” season for Dulcich. The hope is that he can stay healthy, rise to the occasion, and show everyone that he can fill the Broncos’ need at tight end.
Riley Moss | CB
The Broncos traded up in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Moss, giving up a 2024 third-rounder in the process. The move up the board signaled that the Broncos believed he could be a significant contributor.
As a rookie, Moss missed the first few games with a groin injury and was slowly eased into action. He mostly played special teams and did well, but he played just 3% of the Broncos' defensive snaps.
This season, more should be expected from the former University of Iowa star. Moss is expected to compete for snaps as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Patrick Surtain II.
While it might be expecting a bit much for him to be elite, Moss should demonstrate that he can limit opposing receivers and make it tougher on quarterbacks.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
The Broncos' 2022 second-round pick saw increased snaps on defense and took a step forward as a pass rusher. After getting just six pressures and 1.5 sacks as a rookie, Bonitto had 24 pressures and eight sacks in his second season.
However, Bonitto continues to have issues as a run defender. Though he was active for 15 games and led the team in sacks (8.5), he started just four, mainly because of issues in the run game.
This season, the expectation should be that Bonitto improve in run defense and continue to be a factor in the pass rush. This is particularly true because Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper are in the final year of their contracts and, most likely, at least one of them will be with another team in 2025.
If Bonitto takes another step forward, that will ease any concerns about losing either Browning or Cooper in free agency in 2025.
