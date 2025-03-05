Report: Broncos DE Zach Allen Seeking Monster Extension
Rather than play out the final season of his contract, starting defensive end Zach Allen has begun persuing a "lucrative" extension with the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported Wednesday that Allen is seeking a new deal "in the neighborhood" of $25 million per year, potentially becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid defenders.
Allen is currently signed through 2025, due to collect $12.74 million in base salary with a scheduled $19.795 million salary cap hit.
"Chris Jones of Kansas City, making an average of $31.75 million, and Christian Wilkins of Las Vegas, with an average of $27.5 million, are currently the only linemen on the list making more than $25 million per year," Tomasson noted, citing Over The Cap. "But that could change with free agency starting next week and the salary cap having gone up from $255.4 million to $279.2 million."
Allen, 27, initially put pen to paper with the Broncos in 2023, inking a three-year, $45.75 million pact that averaged $15.25 million annually. The seventh-year veteran arguably outperformed the commitment last season by notching a career-best 8.5 sacks en route to second-team All-Pro honors.
"We loved Zach in Arizona," general manager George Paton said in January. "We loved the make up, we loved the motor. We thought he’d bring help, bring the culture together here and now he’s finally getting the notoriety. He had a really big year."
The Broncos have nearly $41 million in cap space as of this writing, enough to meet Allen's demand if they so choose. And it'd probably be wise to, as he won't get any cheaper the longer they wait — and more of his fellow NFL defensemen continue cashing in.
