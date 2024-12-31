NFL Insider Creates 2025 Buzz for Broncos QB Zach Wilson
Similar to how Sam Darnold and Geno Smith resurrected their once-disparaged careers in new locales, Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson could be the NFL's next reclamation project.
League insider Albert Breer recently endorsed this notion, opining that a needy organization "oughta roll the dice on" Wilson in 2025 free agency.
Darnold is the best example of proverbially going from the outhouse to the penthouse. The former No. 3 overall pick flamed out in specular fashion with the Jets before settling for backup gigs with the Panthers and 49ers. Until a few months ago, he was considered one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history.
No more. After landing a short-term deal with the Vikings and beating out rookie JJ McCarthy for the starting job, Darnold is now bandied as a potential MVP candidate having led Minnesota to a 14-win campaign while throwing for over 4,100 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Granted, Darnold is insulated by top-notch coaching and an elite supporting cast, but that's precisely the blueprint for players on his trajectory — such as Wilson, a former No. 2 overall pick who showed well in preseason action and is still only 25 years old.
“You see the arm talent, but the decision making like today, the timing—there were three throws today where he was on a little bit of a heater. It was impressive," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Wilson in August. "I would say the overall understanding of the offense, the schemes of what we’re doing and decision making. Then also, ‘One play, get on to the next.’ It’s not going to be perfect. [An] incompletion is a good play, it’s not a bad play. We’re avoiding sacks, fumbles and interceptions. The turnover-negative play differential, we talk about avoiding those things and keeping drives going. By and large, when you do that, you give yourself a chance to kick field goals or score touchdowns. It’s harder to do that overcoming some of those other things.”
It's not out of the realm of possibility that Wilson follows in Darnold's footsteps. The bigger question, however, is whether Payton allows his own pet project to get away so soon.
