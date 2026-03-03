One Free-Agent the Broncos Must Let Someone Else Overpay

The Denver Broncos need to get better at tight end. Evan Engram was a bit of a disappointment to fans in his first year with the Broncos, although he finished third on the team in receiving.

Engram is getting older, but he's under contract for 2026, which means the Broncos have that F tight end, or 'big slot,' position handled. What they need is a true Y tight end who can work in-line as both a competent blocker (especially in the run game) and as a receiver running routes.

Since he arrived in 2023, Adam Trautman has proven he's not that guy. Sure, the Broncos often deployed him in-line, but his blocking left much to be desired, and he's never brought enough in the passing game to come close to offsetting his liability.

It just so happens that Trautman is an unrestricted free agent this year. The Broncos need to let him hit the bricks and allow some other team to pay him.

Trautman's Resume

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trautman originally arrived in Denver by way of a trade from the New Orleans Saints. He was a guy Sean Payton knew well, and just like several other additions and hires he's made as head coach, that was enough to land Trautman in Denver.

Trautman was a 2020 third-round pick of the Saints, which was Payton's second-to-last year as head coach down there before he stepped down at the end of the 2021 season. Payton has characterized Trautman's blocking as "solid," but it's hard to see it on the film.

As a receiver, Trautman caught 20 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown last season. He's about as average in that department as it gets.

However — and this is huge — Trautman is a great leader and helped Payton establish the locker room culture that has become one of the Broncos' hallmarks. Trautman brings plenty of good things to the table, but it's time for the Broncos to hit reset here.

With Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins also poised to hit the market as restricted free agents unlikely to garner a tender, the Broncos have some big holes to fill at tight end. That alone could lead to Trautman being re-signed, but there are better options out there.

Free Agent Options

Tampa Bay's Cade Otton should be the Broncos' top priority. He's an excellent in-line blocker, which would free up Engram's usage.

If the Broncos were more interested in spending a few bucks, even Cleveland's David Njoku would be a great option. Njoku has developed his in-line blocking over the years, and presents one heck of a target as a receiver.

Draft Options

There are several Y options in the 2026 draft class , including Stanford's Sam Roush, Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher, and Ohio State's Will Kacmarek. These are all prospects the Broncos could target in the mid-to-late rounds.

If the Broncos aren't going to spend on Njoku, Otton, or even a Dallas Goedert, their money would be better spent re-signing Adkins, and working him into Trautman's role as the primary Y tight end, then looking to the draft for reinforcements.

Bottom Line

I don't want this article to sound like pure Trautman hate. He has made considerable contributions to the Broncos' success since Bo Nix was drafted, but at 30 years old (as of February 5), it's time for him to spread his wings and fly the Payton tree.

The Broncos need better. And they can get better.

Free agency begins on March 11, with the 'legal tampering' opening two days prior.

Last year, the Broncos made short work of re-signing Trautman when free agency opened. Time will tell whether Denver will approach him the same, but you know the old saying: if you continue to do what you've always done, you'll continue to get what you've always got.