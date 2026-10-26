3 Big Takeaways From Broncos' 30-16 Win Over Cardinals

The Denver Broncos are 5-2 after beating the Arizona Cardinals 30-16 on the road.

You'd be forgiven for thinking this game was played at Mile High, though, as the stands at State Farm Stadium were thronged with Broncos Country. Having so many fans at their back on the road seemed to give the Broncos some juice, especially in the second half.

The Broncos can now look ahead to their Week 8 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, and gear up for the opportunity to make some headway in the divisional race.

What did we learn from the Broncos' fifth win of the season? Here are three key takeaways.

Bo Nix is Back

Bo Nix salutes Broncos fans after beating the Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix didn't need a big 300-yard passing game to regain his confidence; it came flooding back on the heels of a 62-yard rushing touchdown. The play came at the bottom of the second quarter, with Arizona's secondary running some match coverage with everyone's backs turned to the ball.

Nix capitalized, showcasing some impressive speed as he nearly went untouched all the way. It was the longest quarterback rushing touchdown in Broncos history and the longest in the NFL since 2022.

BO NIX 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN



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Nix finished the day with seven rushes for 73 yards. Generating some success on the field with his legs seemed to spark something in Nix, but he was already looking much better before his big run.

The Broncos challenged Arizona's defense vertically, and while Nix was unable to connect on some of those shots (one of which was a big Troy Franklin drop on a flea-flicker), it showed a refreshingly aggressive mindset, both on the part of the quarterback and Sean Payton, the play-caller.

Nix came just shy of totaling 300 yards from scrimmage. He went 15-of-29 as a passer for 222 yards with a touchdown. His two longest throws of the day were a 47-yard catch-and-run by Marvin Mims Jr. and a 52-yard RJ Harvey touchdown that came on a perfectly timed and well-executed screen to exploit the Cardinals' blitz-happy defense.

Nix's get-right game last season came in Week 7, although the Broncos had to wait until the fourth quarter to see him break loose. There's just something about Week 7 for Nix, it would seem.

This game had to go a long way toward solving the between-the-ears struggles Nix has dealt with this season. Exhale, Broncos Country. Nix is going to be fine.

Jonah Coleman Energizes Broncos' Offense

Jonah Coleman celebrates a win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have been linked to Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor in the NFL rumor mill, but with Coleman returning to the field for the first time since Week 2, GM George Paton may be far less motivated to look elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline.

The Broncos have two more games between now and the deadline to ultimately decide on whether to make a trade, but their backfield simply looked different on Sunday. Coleman contributed in every way, catching passes out of the backfield, picking up blitzers in pass protection, and showing some burst and vision to make plays as a runner.

Coleman finished the day with nine carries for 54 yards and two receptions for 15 yards. Just as we saw in Week 2, the rookie was crucial late in the game, helping to keep the chains moving with some tough running as the Broncos protected a multi-score lead.

The rookie Jonah Coleman making something out of nothing



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J.K. Dobbins was solid, finishing with 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while Harvey only carried thrice for six yards. Dobbins's touchdown should have gone to Coleman, by rights, as the rookie did the heavy lifting on that drive at running back. The fantasy folks would say Coleman got "vultured" by Dobbins.

The Broncos' backfield is headed in the right direction. Coleman looks primed to carry the torch as this team's No. 1 running back moving forward, and as Week 7 showed, that still leaves plenty of room for Dobbins and Harvey to have a role.

Injury Watch

Jaylen Waddle makes a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos decided not to dress cornerback Patrick Surtain II, downgrading him to out shortly before kickoff . Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine held down the fort again amid the officiating crew's torrent of yellow laundry. That's a topic for another time.

Late in the game, with the Broncos protecting a two-score lead, Payton called a trick play of sorts, sending wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on an end-around instead of just giving the ball to Coleman, who had been efficient on that drive. Nix tossed the ball to Waddle, but the receiver bobbled it, and fumbled, falling on the ball to save the possession. Alas, Josh Sweat fell on top of Waddle, with the ball seemingly digging into his chest.

Waddle was injured on the play. After a quick trip to the blue tent, he was escorted to the locker room. It was reported as a chest injury, which is an ailment he's been dealing with for the past two weeks. He may have aggravated it.

Waddle finished the day with four receptions for 48 yards, including a great 27-yard catch down the right seam. The Broncos are going to need their newest receiving weapon. Fingers crossed.

If that wasn't scary enough, All-Pro defensive end Zach Allen went down with a hamstring injury late. It takes a lot for the big fella to go down, but Allen was at least able to walk off the field on his own power.

With the Chiefs up next at Mile High, let's hope that it's nothing major for Waddle and Allen. We'll be looking for updates on these injured key players.

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