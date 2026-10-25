Broncos' Make Game-Time Decision on Pat Surtain II vs. Cardinals

The Denver Broncos are in the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals .

The game's inactives just dropped. Let's take a look, starting with the Broncos.

Broncos' Inactives

Patrick Surtain II | CB

Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)

Talanoa Hufanga | S

Kage Casey | OL

Dallen Bentley | TE

Jordan Jackson | DL

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Surtain was listed as questionable for this game , but the Broncos are going to play it safe. With Riley Moss fully back in the saddle, and given the rise of Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine, the Broncos can afford to get by without Surtain for one more game. Circle Week 8 for Surtain's return.

Hufanga suffered an ankle injury in Week 5. This will be his second missed game, which is why the Broncos elevated safety Taylor Rapp again from the practice squad. Hopefully, Hufanga can return next week alongside Surtain.

Casey and Bentley are rookie draft picks who've yet to dress this season. They probably won't dress, unless there are injuries ahead of them on their respective depth charts.

Both Jackson and Onyedim being inactive is interesting. It implies the Broncos aren't too worried about Arizona's ground attack. Onyedim, the team's highest draft pick this year, has been a healthy scratch in each game.

At a certain point, you've got to wonder when Onyedim is going to get his shot. Then again, Sai'vion Jones has finally been getting some action on defense, and like Onyedim, he was a third-round pick last year who spent his rookie campaign as a healthy scratch, mostly.

Still, given that Denver ranks 31st against the run and Onyedim was one of the 2026 draft class' best run-defending defensive tackles, his inactivity is curious. The Broncos' defensive line gets after the quarterback like no one else, but they're struggling to stop the run.

As for Ehlinger, he'll dress as the emergency quarterback, but he officially goes down as a healthy scratch. That's one of the newer NFL rules, and the Broncos exploit it every week.

Arizona Cardinals' Inactives

Jeremiyah Love | RB

Carson Beck | QB

Max Melton | CB

Andrew Wingard | S

Jon Gaines II | OL

Albert Reese | OL

Walter Nolen III | DL

Budda Baker is playing. He was listed as questionable but he's dressing.

The big hits here for Arizona are the absences of Love on offense and Nolen on defense. The Broncos will see a lot of running back Tyler Allgeier, and with Nolen out, there's an even bigger opportunity to get the ground game rolling.

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