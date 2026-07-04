5 Biggest Wins of Bo Nix's Young Broncos Career

Bo Nix is a winner.

The Denver Broncos drafted Nix at No. 12 overall in 2024, and he's delivered 24 regular-season wins, a division crown, and a playoff victory. For a quarterback's first two years, what Nix has accomplished has never really been seen before in the NFL, especially when you throw in the stats.

Russell Wilson had the record for the most wins through a quarterback's first two seasons, but Nix tied it. Where Nix separates is in the statistical department.

Nix is the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 7,500-plus yards, 50-plus touchdowns, and win 20-plus games. It's a wonder he doesn't get more credit and respect in the national media , but that's neither here nor there.

In 36 career starts, counting playoffs, Nix has delivered some iconic moments, even in some losses. Think back to his performance on the road at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in Week 10 of 2024, where he had Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes before a freak end-of-game blocked field-goal attempt sent the Broncos home with a loss.

I also think of Nix's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of his rookie year, going toe-to-toe vs. Joe Burrow. How Nix performed in the clutch hinted at even bigger things to come, even though the Broncos ultimately lost that game in overtime.

However, today, we're celebrating the five signature wins of Nix's young career. Broncos training camp is still a few weeks out, so let's pass the time by looking back at these five games.

Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 2024

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering this game, the last Broncos quarterback to defeat the Raiders was Drew Lock in the 2019 season finale. The Raiders were riding an eight-game winning streak over the Broncos.

Despite getting two bites at the apple the year before, Payton's Broncos were swept by their bitter division rival. As a rookie, Nix had the chance to send a big message in the AFC West in his first career start vs. the Raiders.

The Broncos decimated Vegas at Mile High 34-18. Nix didn't have huge numbers in this game, finishing 19-of-27 for 206 yards and two touchdowns, but he was efficient.

Nix also rushed for a touchdown in this game. I count this as a signature win because it got the Raiders monkey off Denver's back, freeing them from that ignominious losing streak, and setting a new precedent.

There was a new sheriff in town

Week 5: at Philadelphia Eagles | 2025

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos rolled into Philly at 2-2, coming off two bitter losses that were decided in the closing seconds. The Eagles were the defending Super Bowl champions, and nobody gave the Broncos a chance.

Initially, it wasn't looking good, with the Broncos trailing 17-3 entering the fourth quarter. However, Nix put 18 fourth-quarter points on the board, while the Broncos' defense clamped down on Jalen Hurts, and a 21-17 upset was born.

The 2025 Broncos had the NFL's attention.

Week 7: New York Giants | 2025

Bo Nix scores a touchdown vs. the New York Giants. | John McGloughlin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

This was one of the most frustrating three quarters of football I've ever watched. Nix and the offense could get nothing going, while the Broncos' vaunted defense had one lapse after another that allowed Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to take a 19-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.

It wasn't looking good at all, but Nix threw a touchdown pass to Troy Franklin inside the first minute of the fourth quarter, and converted the two-point attempt. 19-8.

Dart struck back with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson, which came as the result of another breakdown in the Broncos' coverage. 26-8 with 10:14 to go? It seemed insurmountable.

But Nix was on fire, leading three consecutive touchdown-scoring drives. The Broncos took a 30-26 lead with 1:51 to go. But Dart wouldn't go away, orchestrating one final touchdown drive that put the Giants back on top. But the kicker missed the extra point, which left the score 32-30, New York.

BO NIX FOR THE LEAD



The Giants have given up a 30-point lead in the fourth quarter.pic.twitter.com/ZYPZqFgjLY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2025

Nix had 37 seconds left, hitting Marvin Mims Jr. down the left seam for a 29-yard gain on first down. Nix's next pass hit Courtland Sutton down the left sideline for a 21-yard gain, striking down to the Giants 21-yard line. That was field-goal range, baby.

Nix spiked the ball. Wil Lutz rushed onto the field, and kicked the 39-yard field goal as time expired. The Broncos won 33-32.

It was an absolutely insane finish. Nix became the first player in NFL history to pass for two touchdowns and rush for two scores in the same quarter. Iconic.

Week 15: Green Bay Packers | 2025

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) following a game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers rolled into Denver as the favorites, despite the Broncos riding a 10-game winning streak. Green Bay was 9-3-1, while Denver was 11-2 and at home. There's no reason the Packers should have been favored, but it fueled the Broncos.

Nix turned in a signature performance, out-dueling Jordan Love, going 23-of-34 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions. The final 34-26 score made the game look far closer than it actually was.

After the game, Tracy Wolfson grabbed Nix for a quick on-field interview, pointing out how the Packers were favored, and asking Bo what the Broncos showed against a really good opponent. Nix's reply will live forever in Broncos lore: "That we're the overdogs!"

Divisional Round: Buffalo Bills | 2025

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos won the AFC West and secured the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, which secured them a first-round bye and home-field advantage. The Bills advanced to face Denver — the same team that spanked Nix and the Broncos in the wildcard round the year before.

Josh Allen was highly motivated to get past the Broncos because, for the first time in his playoff career, he didn't have to worry about facing a Mahomes, or a Burrow, or a Lamar Jackson. The Broncos, despite being the No. 1 seed, were expected to put up a fight, but ultimately come up short against the far more postseason-experienced Bills.

What ensued was one of the most iconic playoff games in Broncos history. Nix out-dueled the reigning NFL MVP, passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

Nix's performance in this high-stakes game was clutch. Nix made some epic plays while the chips were down, especially late in the fourth quarter as he traded blows with the desperate but dangerous Allen.

In overtime, it wasn't looking good, as the Broncos had to punt on their first possession. Because Denver got the ball first, that meant that a Bills field goal would win the game.

But Allen opted to test Ja'Quan McMillian deep with a shot at Brandin Cooks. It looked like Cooks came down with it, but when the dust settled, McMillian had wrested the ball out of the receiver's hands, and came up with ball. Interception.

From here, the next score would win the game. Nix went 75 yards on six plays, getting the Broncos into field-goal range. Lutz trotted out and nailed the 23-yarder to give the Broncos the 33-30 overtime win.

What we didn't know at the time was that on the third-to-last play, Nix suffered a fractured ankle. It ended his season, and we all know what happened from there.

But Nix's performance against Buffalo bought the Broncos the chance to host the AFC championship game. They were one step away from the Super Bowl, and likely would have gotten there, if the cookie had crumbled a different way for Nix.

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