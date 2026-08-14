5 Broncos Position Battles That Actually Matter vs. Falcons

The Denver Broncos are back on the grid-iron tonight.

After an offseason that felt excruciatingly long, the Broncos return to the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener. It's not a regular-season game, and Bo Nix won't play , but it's actual Broncos football being played against an outside opponent.

As exhibition contests, the preseason games don't count, but they do matter. They're crucial to players 50 through 90 on the offseason roster.

In all honesty, there may be only one or two spots on the Broncos' 53-man roster truly up for grabs. This is a veteran roster the Broncos worked hard to retain for continuity's sake.

It's not just about the 53-man roster; each spot on the Broncos' 16-man practice squad is coveted, too.

At least 21 of the Broncos' current 90-man offseason roster will be jettisoned by the end of the month, and starting Friday night in Atlanta, these preseason games offer the last 40 or so players on the squad an opportunity to translate what they've shown in training camp onto the field of play.

As the position battles rage on, let's talk about the key competitions, and the Broncos involved, to watch on Friday night vs. the Falcons.

Quarterback No. 2

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger

Sean Payton said at the owners meetings this past offseason that he "sees competition" at the No. 2 quarterback spot. When the Broncos started rotating second- and third-team snaps among Stidham and Ehlinger in training camp, we in the media took notice, at which point Payton tried to walk back his previous comments, saying there isn't a competition.

There is. Coach-speak is what it is. Follow what coaches do, not what they say. Ehlinger has been rotating in with the twos, and it's more than simple personnel "rotation."

For whatever reason, after three straight years of Stidham being handed the QB2 job without a fight and being paid well for the privilege, the Broncos are making him earn it this time around, and Ehlinger is giving him some gas.

The pressure is on; Ehlinger has looked like the better quarterback in camp, but the preseason games will go a long way toward deciding this issue for Payton. With Nix out, Stidham will play the entire first half, while Ehlinger will get the second.

May the best man win.

Wide Receiver Supremacy

Denver Broncos wide receivers Troy Franklin (11) and Pat Bryant (13) celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Hakeem Butler

Bryant and Franklin are locks for the roster, barring an unforeseen trade, but this first preseason game could help decide which among the depth receivers takes precedence in the pecking order behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle. Marvin Mims Jr. has been injured for the past week and is unlikely to play in Atlanta, or else he'd be listed here, too.

Humphrey is a veteran who is valued by Payton for his versatility and selfless contributions. He'll play every receiver position with competency, he'll catch the rock, he'll block his rear end off on the perimeter, and he'll play special teams, but unless the Broncos carry six wideouts, Humphrey is angling, initially, for a practice squad spot.

Butler has been very impressive at times in camp, showcasing a massive catch radius and a my-ball mentality down the field. He too faces long odds at making the 53-man roster, but for this 30-year-old receiver, even making an NFL practice squad would be a major step in the righ direction.

Tight End

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Lucas Krull (85) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucas Krull, Justin Joly, and Dallen Bentley

Nate Adkins would be listed here if he weren't banged up. Despite working only on the side field in Wednesday's practice, there's a chance he plays, and if so, he's included in this analysis.

The Broncos' top two tight end spots are decided: Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. However, the Broncos like to keep four tight ends on the roster, which means these four players are competing for two jobs, not counting the practice squad.

As rookies, neither Joly nor Bentley has shown much in camp, but this first preseason game is an opportunity to make a statement. Krull has shown his veteran experience and comfortability in camp, but he can't allow any of these rookies to outshine him in the games.

Inside Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebackers Karene Reid (47) and Levelle Bailey (56) celebrate a fumble recovery from New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, Red Murdock, and Taurean York

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are the starters, which leaves two linebacker roster spots up for grabs. Jordan Turner will also factor into this competition, but I'm not sure he'll play in Atlanta after returning from the Non-Football Injury list, and practicing for a few days this week, only to work the side field on Wednesday.

Reid made the roster last year as an undrafted rookie. Bailey did the same in 2024. Both are respected by the coaches, but the Broncos are looking for upgrades and players who can show some future upside, with both Singleton and Strnad both set to be on the wrong side of 30 by the season opener.

Murdock is a seventh-round rookie, while York went undrafted this past spring. Both have built up some momentum over the last week of camp. It's time for these linebackers to start separating in the competition.

Safety

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) in the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson, Miles Scott, and Parker Robertson

Behind Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, the Broncos have Devon Key set to take on the No. 3 safety role vacated by P.J. Locke, who departed to Dallas in free agency. Key gets the first bite at the No. 3 apple, and his status as a first-team All-Pro special teams ace guarantees him a roster spot.

Behind that trio, though, the safety competition is clear as mud. Nobody has stood out in camp, and overall, the depth safeties haven't looked good. There's a reason the Broncos worked out former second-round safety Taylor Rapp on Wednesday .

This first preseason game is an opportunity for this quartet of safeties to start making a case for themselves. Skinner was a 2023 sixth-round pick, but has been unable to earn more than a special teams role.

Anderson was signed back in March, but is far from a roster lock. He's got some special teams juice, too.

Scott is a seventh-round rookie who is still pretty new to playing the safety position. He faced long roster odds to begin with, and they've only gotten longer since camp started, so he's got to capitalize on these games.

Robertson is an undrafted rookie with some swagger. An underdog-type player who walked on at Oklahoma State and became a starter, a team captain, and a very productive, reliable player. He's got some fire to his game, but he's undersized (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), and not uber-athletic.

If the Broncos had to decide on this fourth safety spot today, Skinner likely has the edge. But these preseason games could change that football arithmetic.

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