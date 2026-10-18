5 Broncos Who Must Step Up After Surviving Brutal 6-Game Gauntlet

The season is far from over, but the 4-2 Denver Broncos already have much to celebrate .

Facing five of the NFL's best teams in their first six weeks, the Broncos weathered their initial gauntlet about as well as could be reasonably expected. All four of Denver's wins have come against opponents that won 12-plus games and made the playoffs last season.

The Broncos already played all three of the NFC West's juggernauts, going 2-1 against them, while their AFC West opponents still have to face the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos overcame some serious obstacles to get to 4-2, but if they're going to maximize the NFL's fourth-easist remaining schedule, a handful of players have to step up and perform at a much higher level. Let's break each one down.

Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix scans the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's get to the most obvious one: the quarterback. If Sean Payton can get Nix back to playing like his 2025 self, the trickle-down effect will benefit several other Broncos on this list.

Nix has looked hesistant and unpoised, but he's also delivered several signature, magical moments. The consistency simply hasn't been there, and he looks like he's suffering from a confidence crisis of some sort.

Nix is on pace to pass for just 2,972 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, which would represent a significant statistical regression. Given the level of defenses he's faced, though, his lack of Star Wars numbers is understandable, but now it's time to flip the switch and silence the increasingly vocal haters thronging across the Fruited Plain.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton moves the chains. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You'd be forgiven for thinking Sutton's been on injured reserve to start this season, but he's been out there for every game thus far. With just 13 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown, the two-time Pro Bowler is angling for a career-low season, but his slumping quarterback has much to do with it.

Still, there have been times when Sutton's effort has seemed questionable. Nix has looked his way 25 times, but they've only connected on 13 completions. Sutton has had some opportunities to make a big play, but he's not fighting for the ball like we're used to.

As a receiver, creating separation is key in the NFL, but that seems to be another area Sutton has struggled with to kick off the campaign. But it could be a byproduct of the insane defenses and secondaries he's had to go against every single week.

Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle makes the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver is a quarterback-dependent position, so amid Nix's struggles, we shouldn't expect Waddle and Sutton to be putting up insane numbers. But both veteran wideouts could be doing more to help their quarterback.

In Waddle's case, he has dropped four passes and his body language is starting to speak volumes. After Week 2's breakout performance, Waddle has failed to eclipse 35 receiving yards in a game.

Nix needs to improve, but Waddle and Sutton can do more to help pull their quarterback out of his slump. There's time yet to make some hay this season, now that the worst is behind Denver, but it's safe to say that Waddle's impact has been far from the first- and third-round draft capital given up to get him here.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins looks to hit the hole. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins has been too patient at times, and the burst we saw last season for 10 games hasn't been there. But he did nurse a hip injury through the first few weeks.

The Broncos' offensive line hasn't been great run blockers, but Dobbins has left yards on the field because of his hesitancy in the backfield. He's got to hit the hole with burst, and get downhill much faster than he has been.

Dobbins has 81 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns thus far, but he's angling for a career-low yards-per-carry average (3.3). I expect that to improve dramatically as the season continues to unfold, but after the Broncos re-signed him to a 4x raise, they need more from their No. 1 running back.

Luke Wattenberg | C

Luke Wattenberg prepares to snap the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wattenberg has been one of the NFL's worst centers this season. That's a frustrating development, given the four-year, $48 million extension Denver gave him at the bye last season.

The fifth-year center has been a colossal disappointment, and he's been a big reason for the Broncos' offensive inconsistencies on the ground and through the air. His run blocking has been meh; his pass protection has been absolutely terrible, and he's had too many bad snaps.

Wattenberg hasn't had it easy with the defensive lines he's faced thus far, but he's been so bad, the Broncos have to be considering replacing him with Alex Forsyth.

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