The weather was bad at Acrisure Stadium, with rain and wind, but it won't excuse how awful the offense was in the Denver Broncos' 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday.

There were almost no bright spots. Only one offensive player had what can be described as a good game, but even then, it was far from perfect.

So, as I hand out this week's player grades, I'm going to separate them into offense and defense to shine a light on every nook and cranny of the Broncos' abysmal showing. Let's get started with the offense.

Quarterback: Bo Nix | Grade: 22.3

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the weather wasn’t great, but Nix made questionable decisions on multiple throws, and his placement was a disaster. On the handful of great throws he did have, only a couple were caught due to drops.

Nix handled pressure, but some of it was on him, with bad pre-snap reads on some blitzes, and he played in full panic mode from start to finish. There's only so much that can be excused due to the weather .

Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 61.3

Bryant is the only offensive player who I could argue had a good game, but he still had some bad moments. He caught four of seven targets for 42 yards, and his solid blocking made up for the few miscues he had as a receiver.

Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 54.1

It may have been a surprise, but Trautman had a nice run after the catch, one of three plays that helped lift his grade from below the starting average of 50. His blocking was mostly mediocre, but he had a couple of nice blocks that ended up being for naught.

Ben Powers | LG | Grade: 53.6

It's never ideal when the player you decide to start rotating on your offensive line ends up being your best player. Powers had his issues, but he tied for the fewest bad blocks, fewest whiffs, and fewest pressures, while his assignment was the Steelers' main tackler only twice. One of his best blocks of the season ended for naught due to the ball carrier's decision, but more on that shortly.

Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 53.2

Franklin did well as a blocker, even after leaving the game with a cut on his forearm that required stitches. He was targeted only once, on a screen, where he had nothing available and managed to gain at least a yard.

Courtland Sutton | WR | Grade: 51.3

Sutton's blocking did the heavy lifting for his grade in this one, as he only had one catch for four yards on eight targets. His effort on a couple of those targets was extremely questionable. There are still a lot of games left to be played, but Sutton's future in Denver beyond this season is starting to look doubtful.

Jaylen Waddle | WR | Grade: 48.9

Jaylen Waddle gets tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waddle hasn't had the impact the Broncos envisioned when they made the big trade for him. While he did manage a couple of big, timely catches, drops remain a serious issue , and he isn’t showing much toughness with the ball in his hands. He left yards on the field against Pittsburgh.

Luke Wattenberg | C | Grade: 47.3

The pre-snap protection calls have been an issue all season, and that largely falls on Nix and Wattenberg. They see blitzers and do nothing to account for them, which is part of why Wattenberg has been one of the worst centers in the NFL this season. It was a boom-or-bust game for Wattenberg: he either had a good, big block or completely failed.

Nate Adkins | TE | Grade: 43.6

Denver needs serious tight end help after this season. Adkins is fine in his role, but as he's gotten more snaps, he's failed big time. He's a solid third tight end, but that's it. Pittsburgh blew up his blocks repeatedly.

Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 42.4

Where has the great guard gone? Meinerz has been making some seriously questionable blocks lately, including standing there doing nothing while the play is still going on.

Meinerz has also been caught looking with blitzes multiple times. At times, it seems that Wattenberg's play is dragging down Meinerz, but that is clearly not the only issue.

Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 39.8

Denver can’t find a way to use Engram consistently, and he seems to be purely a matchup merchant. Pittsburgh took him out of the game as a receiver, and his blocking was problematic more often than not.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Grade: 36.7

Jonah Coleman gets tackled after bouncing it outside. | Jason Pohusk / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Coleman did well when he took what the defense gave him. But he often tried to be the type of back he isn’t, bouncing everything outside .

Coleman's rush yards over expected were negative, meaning he gained fewer yards than he should’ve, largely because of his questionable decisions to bounce outside. That includes the aforementioned Powers block, which should’ve gone for five or six yards, but Coleman bounced outside and lost a yard instead.

Third-and-1 carry from Jonah Coleman. Not sure he'll look back at this as the right time to cut outside. pic.twitter.com/5TeDH8QlPO — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 28, 2026

Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 31.2

Bolles is going to have nightmares about Nate Herbig after this game. Herbig, a backup in Pittsburgh behind Alex Highsmith, had Bolles's number, both as a pass rusher and as a run defender. This was, without a doubt, Bolles’s worst game in over four seasons.

Matt Peart | LG | Grade: 27.5

Peart was so consistently late off the snap that it led to eight bad blocks, which is a major issue with only 32 snaps. That means 25% of his blocks were bad, and he allowed four pressures on only 22 pass-blocking snaps. It was a terrible performance, but the Steelers' defensive line is an underrated unit.

Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 26.9

Denver can’t run it back with McGlinchey at right tackle in 2027. The Broncos need to find a new right tackle because he's been a consistent issue for this offense. Opposing defenses target him successfully.

Defense

On paper, the Broncos' defense played well against the Steelers. Denver forced six punts, allowed only 13 points, scored a safety, and forced/recovered a fumble, while the offense directly gave the Steelers two touchdowns.

However, when you dig deeper, it's clear the Steelers did more to stop themselves than the Broncos' defense did. It wasn’t a bad game overall, but it wasn’t as good as some might think based on the box score, and the Broncos had a lot of bad individual showings.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 64.3

Talanoa Hufanga celebrates a play with Brandon Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hufanga played great, especially based on how Vance Joseph used him against the Steelers' tight ends. He helped keep the tight ends limited to only one target, which was caught for a single yard. Hufanga also had a good game against the run, despite the defense struggling as a unit on the ground.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 57.5

Cooper looks fresh and plays like he is. He has been the Broncos' best pass rusher since returning from the commissioner's exempt list, and he has done well against the run. Cooper was credited with only two pressures, but he commanded extra attention from the Steelers' offense.

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 56.6

The explosive completion McMillian gave up wasn’t entirely his fault, but he still played it poorly. He did well outside of that, with some good coverage and some bad moments in the run game.

It wasn’t a great day for the defense as a whole, but he was one of the few bright spots. It's worth noting that he played his lowest snap count in this one since becoming the starting nickel a few years ago.

Zach Allen | DL | Grade: 55.9

Zach Allen helps tackle Jaylen Warren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen forced a fumble on Rico Dowdle, who was carrying the ball low and loose, and had a solid game overall. Allen didn’t generate any pressure, but did well against the run. Sure, he had some bad losses, but he also had some big wins. His forced fumble was his best play of the game, and it gave Nix and the offense the chance to turn the ship around in the third quarter, but it wasn't meant to be.

Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 54.4

It was a solid game for Strnad. While he has a chip on his shoulder after the trade-deadline pursuit of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, Strnad hasn’t proven Denver wrong for looking for an upgrade. Strnad has been better than his counterpart, but he has consistent concerns in coverage and against the run.

Riley Moss | CB | Grade: 54.3

Moss was only targeted twice and gave up one catch for seven yards. He did really well in coverage, much better than his boundary counterpart. However, his issues as a run defender on the perimeter remain a concern.

Malcolm Roach | DL | Grade: 53.6

Malcolm Roach dives for Rico Dowdle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roach was solid against the Steelers. He wasn’t consistently washed out like some of the other players on the D-line, but he also wasn’t making a positive impact. He did his job and finished slightly above average on his grade.

Brandon Jones | S | Grade: 51.2

Jones is getting a lot of flak for allowing a big play because he came downhill, which was by design to help the linebacker, but he didn’t play well. He was caught out of position in coverage on a few other plays, but he finished just above average because he at least did well coming downhill against the run.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 48.7

Bonitto has not lived up to his contract this season. He has been largely absent, aside from a few plays each game. Denver needs him to be far more impactful, because he has even been overshadowed of late by the Broncos' two depth pass rushers.

Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 46.2

Alex Singleton tackles Jaylen Warren for a safety. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singleton's coverage issues remain, and they led to two explosive pass plays. One was because he wasn’t quick enough in his zone, and the other was because he's so untrusted in coverage that Brandon Jones is schemed to give him help, which led to the big, explosive completion that McMillian allowed.

D.J. Jones | DL | Grade: 41.8

Jones was close to so many big plays against the run, but his lack of length and athleticism held him back. He got behind the line of scrimmage, but couldn’t finish the play. When he didn’t penetrate, he struggled against double teams more often than not, which has been a constant in his career.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 32.1

Surtain had a tough matchup, but he made it look easy for the Steelers. It was like Surtain didn't believe Mason Rudolph could make some of the throws he did, and he played a little more relaxed in coverage. Even after getting beat for a touchdown, Surtain still seemed a little over-relaxed.

Maybe the Steelers are back? pic.twitter.com/FxBAZxIrxI — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 27, 2026

Jordan Jackson | DL | Grade: 21.4

The Steelers consistently washed Jackson off the line. Denver likes him as a run defender, but he has consistently failed to hold up. This would’ve been a good time to see more of rookie Tyler Onyedim, who had some good moments in his limited snaps against the Steelers, but it wasn’t enough to qualify for a grade. It would’ve been hard for Onyedim to be worse than Jackson was, though.

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