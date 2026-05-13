5 Burning Questions Broncos' Offense Must Answer Before 2026 Season

The start of the 2026 NFL season is still a few months away, but teams are in evaluation and prep mode. For the Denver Broncos, even after retaining over 90% of their snaps from last year, they still have a lot of evaluation and preparation to do before the season.

Between now and September, the Broncos will need to answer a few questions about their offense. Here are the five most important.

Does Bo Nix Look Ready, and Will Sam Ehlinger Make Jarrett Stidham Expendable?

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There was reported trade interest in Stidham in February and March, but the Broncos have held onto him so far. With Nix’s injury and uncertainty about how Ehlinger will progress, it was a smart decision to keep Stidham, even after his lackluster showing in the AFC championship game.

However, that trade interest could continue as multiple teams are looking for a veteran backup quarterback. So, if Nix comes back to camp and the ankle doesn’t cause any further delay or restrict his play on the field, and Ehlinger steps up, Denver could jump at a trade.

If all those stars align, Ehlinger would be the backup, and the Broncos could look elsewhere for a third quarterback for the practice squad. It would also free up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Does a WR Get Traded to Clear the Logjam?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos are five deep at receiver, with Jaylen Waddle added , and they still have Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. If you want to include Sean Payton's favorite, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, they're six deep.

Last year, the Broncos had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, with Humphrey playing in New York and Trent Sherfield with the team instead of Waddle.

There has been trade speculation around Mims and Franklin, with some expecting a move during the draft, but that obviously didn’t happen. The Broncos could revisit a trade during training camp, as they did with Devuaghn Vele a year ago, to clear up the long jam they had in 2024.

How Does the RB Pecking Order Shape Up?

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the contract the Broncos gave J.K. Dobbins, he's going to be the top back in the room, but with RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman’s skill sets, how those two fit into the rotation needs to be solved. Harvey and Coleman are two different players with different styles of play. Coleman is a power back, and Harvey is more elusive, but they're both threats in the receiving game in different ways.

The biggest question is on passing downs, as Coleman has the pass-protection ability while Harvey is still growing there. Still, Harvey is the bigger threat as a receiver compared to Coleman. Their split will likely depend on the game situation, but the Broncos will need to answer this question in time for the season.

Does Kage Casey or Nick Gargiulo Step Up to Take the LG Job?

Denver Broncos guard Nick Gargiulo (66) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Broncos kept Ben Powers when many expected him to be cut, or at least to have his contract significantly altered, given how expensive he is this year. However, the Broncos only made a small change to his contract and made it clear that he is their starting left guard this season.

If the Broncos change their mind, though, it wouldn't be the first time. An expensive veteran who can be released with minimal financial fallout can never feel too safe.

Gargiulo was seemingly the heir in waiting at left guard before a season-ending injury in the preseason last year, and the Broncos just drafted Kage Casey. Alex Palczewski stepped in for an injured Powers last season.

With his play, Palczewski may not be in line for the starting job, as he was one of the worst starting guards, analytically, last year. Still, if Casey comes in hot or Gargiulo picks up where he left off and the injury isn’t an issue, Denver could save a lot of money by releasing Powers and going with one of its significantly cheaper options.

How Does the TE Room Look?

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

There are so many questions here, as the Broncos have had a bottom-five tight end room for two years in a row, and that was even after adding Evan Engram. This year, the Broncos kept the room intact and only added two rookies through the draft, so there are nothing but questions about the tight end position.

Can Adam Trautman step up as a blocker? Can Engram find a place in the offense as a slot tight end?

What growth can Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, and Caleb Lohner show from 2025 to this year? How do Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley fit into the room, and can they pick things up quickly enough to make the roster and have an impact this year?

The Broncos need to answer those questions, and more, about the position in the coming months.

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