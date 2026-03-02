Report: AFC Team Could Trade for Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is a name to "watch" for the perpetually needy New York Jets, who could potentially explore Stidham's acquisition this offseason, according to a recent report by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini pointed to the connection between Jets general manager (and former Broncos executive) Darren Mougey and the 29-year-old signal-caller as one factor that may coalesce in a trade — provided Denver is willing to part with the latter.

"Everybody wants to know who will line up behind center in 2026. The Jets have been linked to no fewer than a dozen quarterbacks, everyone from the retired Derek Carr to Malik Willis. It's not a great year to need a QB1, so there's no surefire answer out there," Cimini wrote on March 1.

"There's a sense that the Jets will look to add two veterans, steering away from overpriced big names and focusing on cost-effective backups/stop-gap starters -- players such as Tanner McKee, Spencer Rattler and Tyson Bagent. Another one to watch is Jarrett Stidham, who is under contract with the Denver Broncos. General manager Darren Mougey knows him from his time in Denver."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Stiddy Unlikely to Leave

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While anything can happen in the NFL — and perhaps the Broncos are blown away by a Jets offer — it's more probable than not that Stidham will return for a fourth season in orange and blue, and the third as the QB2 behind Bo Nix.

Stidham is coming off a spot-start in the AFC Championship game during which he acquitted himself well in head coach Sean Payton's eyes. He's also relatively inexpensive, due to make $5.99 million in base salary for 2026, the final season of his current deal.

That, combined with third-string QB Sam Ehlinger slated for unrestricted free agency, will likely ensure Stidham remains out of Gang Green's clutches this year.

Powers on the Block?

Stidham's roster spot with the Broncos appears fairly secure. However, the same cannot be said about teammate Ben Powers, the team's incumbent starting left guard, who could "potentially be included" in an impending trade, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.

"Two offensive linemen to potentially be included in trades are Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Denver's Ben Powers. Both have large cap hits and potential value," Fowler wrote.

Powers, 30, is currently set to count $18.155 million against the Broncos' salary cap in 2026, per Over The Cap. Trading him post-June 1 would save the club $12.730 million while leaving behind $5.425 million in dead money.