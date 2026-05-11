Broncos' Signing of Tryout WR Further Crowds Busy Room

The Denver Broncos have signed free-agent wide receiver Michael Woods II following a strong showing at this past weekend's rookie minicamp, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday.

Woods, 26, evidently displayed during the minicamp the traits that made him a sixth-round selection in the 2022 Draft. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before holding brief stints elsewhere, including time with the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

Appearing in 15 games, Woods has recorded 12 receptions for 110 scoreless yards. He played in 10 games as a rookie, but missed the 2023 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Texas native returned for five games in 2024, hauling in seven passes for 65 yards.

Woods was among several players whom the Broncos invited to the minicamp on a tryout basis — and the lone participant to put pen to paper thus far.

Scouting Report

Woods began his collegiate career at Arkansas, starting 38 of 43 games over four seasons split between the Razorbacks and the Oklahoma Sooners, with whom he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

Between both programs, the Texas native finished with 118 receptions for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns. At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, he clocked a 4.55 forty and logged a 34.5-inch vertical jump.

"Arkansas transfer with just a single season in Lincoln Riley's passing game," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Woods is a tight-hipped receiver with below-average bend that affects his route running and keeps his work on a vertical plane. He has decent build-up speed and showed improved hands in 2021, but is unlikely to ever be considered a catch winner. Woods has a shot to compete for a practice squad spot but lacks play traits that stand out for the position."

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II (81) runs a drill during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Fit with Broncos

The signing adds depth to an already crowded Broncos receiving corps as the organization continues to build around quarterback Bo Nix. He will compete for the remainder of the offseason program, including upcoming Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and possibly training camp in late July.

Denver's WR depth chart is essentially cemented at the top, with blockbuster acquisition Jaylen Waddle and longtime vet Courtland Sutton running as the lead dogs. Behind them are Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant — all of whom are on the good side of the roster bubble.

Woods is unlikely to crack the final 53 but (in a best-case scenario) could push for a spot on the practice squad with more impressive showings this summer.

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