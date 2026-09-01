5 Good and 5 Not So Good Takeaways From Broncos' 2026 Preseason

The Denver Broncos' preseason is over, and the initial 53-man roster has been set.

With almost two weeks until the regular-season opener, we can take a moment to look back on the Broncos' summer and reflect on what we've learned so far.

It wasn’t the best preseason, especially Game 2 . There were some alarming developments the Broncos need to address, but that might have to wait.

Let’s look at 10 takeaways — five good and five not so good — from the Broncos' preseason and training camp as a whole.

Not So Good: Broncos Need a New Backup QB After 2026

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarrett Stidham is inconsistent as a backup quarterback, and so is Sam Ehlinger. God forbid if Bo Nix were to get hurt again; the Broncos would be dead in the water.

Maybe the Broncos could win a few games by taking things out of the quarterback's hands, but this summer has made it clear that they need to find someone more reliable for the backup job after this season, and that third quarterback spot as well.

Yes, Ehlinger had a strong third game, but I'm factoring his whole body of work. You would not want him starting.

Not So Good: Defensive Depth is Concerning At a Few Spots

The Broncos' depth at defensive line, linebacker, and safety is concerning. On the defensive line, there is still potential with further development from Tyler Onyedim and Sai’vion Jones, but linebacker and safety has left a lot to be desired.

Denver needs to invest to improve its depth at linebacker and safety. I'm talking about the draft, but maybe free agency, too.

Not So Good: Offensive Line Depth Struggled

Frank Crum allows a sack on Sam Ehlinger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the three preseason games, few of the Broncos' depth pieces stood out. Matt Peart was the only one who was consistent and looked solid across all three games, and Calvin Throckmorton did well at center in the wake of the Broncos' injury crisis.

The rest were rough, with few bright spots over their snaps. The Broncos are returning all five of their O-line starters again this year, which is great, but let's hope there's no reason to turn to the depth.

Good: Giving Davis Webb the Play-Calling Duties Was the Right Call

Over the past two seasons, there were clear issues with Sean Payton calling plays, particularly the time it took to get them in. Denver would get lined up consistently with under 10 seconds left on the play clock, which limited how Nix could operate and make his pre-snap calls.

With Webb taking over, the Broncos got to the line much faster, and the process was smooth with no frustration shown by the quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the play design was creative and refreshing, while still looking like the familiar Payton offense.

Promoting Webb was the right call.

Good: Broncos' Edge Depth Can Survive the 2026 Season

Denver linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons on August 14th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

We still don't know exactly how long Jonathon Cooper will be on the commissioner's exempt list, but with Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman stepping up in the preseason, it inspires confidence in the Broncos' depth.

Denver can survive Cooper missing time, or an injury at the position, with this depth. And it helps having Nik Bonitto at the top of the depth chart.

Not So Good: 2025 Draft Class Concerns Are Valid

Now, the concerns aren't about every 2025 draft pick. Pat Bryant looked great in camp and didn't play much in the preseason because of his standing as the No. 3 receiver; Jeremy Crawshaw is the starting punter, and Robinson, again, looked great.

However, the play of cornerback Jahdae Barron and defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones should raise concerns about their development. The Broncos need more from both of these players, and they've yet to deliver.

Good: A Defensive Focus on Takeaways

After barely avoiding setting a new franchise low for takeaways last season, with a 17th game needed to do so, the Broncos have placed an emphasis on generating more turnovers on defense.

This was evident in the preseason with the defensive line getting their hands into the throwing lanes and tacklers ripping at the ball. The Broncos had several interceptions and a forced fumble.

Not So Good: Broncos Need to Invest in TE

Look, there is potential with Dallen Bentley and Caleb Lohner, but after losing Justin Joly to the waiver wire , Denver can’t continue to stand by and keep betting on development while playing catch-up at the position.

Finding a great tight end is difficult, but you have to keep taking shots. The Broncos really need to raise the floor at tight end a bit more while they look for a player to elevate the ceiling.

Good: Broncos Have a Formidable WR Trio

Denver Broncos wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton have some fun during pre-game warmups before facing the Green Bay Packers. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While we only got to see Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Bryant in a game together for a few snaps, the trio showcased the potential for a high-flying passing attack.

The differences among these receivers can make them challenging for opponents to cover, especially when pre-snap motion is added.

Good: Ground Attack Should Take Pressure Off Nix, Passing Game

Last year, the run game was good while J.K. Dobbins was healthy, but it fell off after his season-ending injury suffered in Week 10.

However, this year, there isn’t as much concern after seeing how Jonah Coleman looked in the preseason , with RJ Harvey poised to have an even bigger impact as a receiver.

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