Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2026 Season (Rams Enter as Favorites, 14 Teams 20/1 or Better)

Week 1 of the NFL season is nearly here, and with the preseason in the books, the futures market appears to be solidified heading into the 2026 season.

The biggest market of them all?

The odds to win the Super Bowl.

Last year’s champions – the Seattle Seahawks – are fourth in the odds to win the Super Bowl (+1100), a sign that oddsmakers expect a big season once again from Sam Darnold and Co. Seattle doesn’t have the best odds to win the Super Bowl in its own division, though, as the Los Angeles Rams (+550) enter the season as the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI.

The Rams made the NFC title game in the 2025 season before they lost to the Seahawks, and they added two defensive superstars in Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett (the reigning Defensive Player of the Year) to their roster in the offseason.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are tied atop the Super Bowl odds, but several teams are considered contenders. Oddsmakers have set nearly half the league (14 teams) at +2000 or shorter to win it all, a sign we should expect a very competitive regular season and playoff race.

Both teams that made the AFC title game in 2025 (Denver and New England) are +1600 or longer to win Super LXI. So, it’s clear that oddsmakers are expecting a different matchup with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line in 2026.

The lead up to Week 1 is extremely exciting and bettors are going to want to lock in their futures as soon as possible.

Here’s where every team stands in the odds to win the Super Bowl on Sept. 1.

Super Bowl LXI Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams: +550

Buffalo Bills: +1000

Baltimore Ravens: +1000

Seattle Seahawks: +1100

Philadelphia Eagles: +1600

New England Patriots: +1600

Kansas City Chiefs: +1600

Los Angeles Chargers: +1700

Houston Texans: +1800

Green Bay Packers: +1800

San Francisco 49ers: +1900

Detroit Lions: +1900

Denver Broncos: +2000

Cincinnati Bengals: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2400

Dallas Cowboys: +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000

Minnesota Vikings: +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5500

Washington Commanders: +6000

Indianapolis Colts: +6000

New York Giants: +7000

New Orleans Saints: +9000

Carolina Panthers: +9000

Tennessee Titans: +13000

Atlanta Falcons: +13000

Las Vegas Raiders: +15000

New York Jets: +20000

Cleveland Browns: +20000

Miami Dolphins: +35000

Arizona Cardinals: +50000

Rams Favored to Win Super Bowl 61

The Rams have a ton of talent across the board and reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford is certainly determined to get his team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since it won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additions like McDuffie, Aaron Donald and Garrett make the Rams a very scary team on defense, but they did overhaul quite a bit of their secondary in the offseason. Plus, with such a veteran team, injuries are going to be a concern in 2026.

That being said, Vegas clearly believes that the Rams are the most talented team in the league (top to bottom) entering the season. No other squad has better than 10/1 odds to win it all, and Los Angeles arguably was the second-best team in the league (behind Seattle) in 2025.

This could be a huge year for Sean McVay’s squad.

Broncos Undervalued in Odds to Win Super Bowl?

Denver’s run to the AFC title game last season ended in heartbreaking fashion, as Bo Nix broke his ankle in the team’s divisional round win over Buffalo.

Despite the fact that Denver returns most of its core from last season – and added star receiver Jaylen Waddle – it’s tied for 14th in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

Denver was one of two teams in the NFL to finish in the top 10 in EPA/Play on offense and defense last season (the Rams were the other), and it may be undervalued with the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl just in its own division.

There’s a ton of teams to choose from in the +1600 to +2000 range, and Denver may be one of the best.

Seahawks’ Have Legit Chance to Repeat as Super Bowl Champs

Could we see a repeat champion in the 2026 season?

The Seahawks are as well-equipped as any defending champ to make it happen, and oddsmakers agree.

Seattle is fourth in the odds to win the Super Bowl and has an elite core on the defensive side of the ball, even though it lost a few players in free agency. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is with a new team, but the Seahawks replaced him with first-round pick Jadarian Price.

Ultimately, Seattle needs Sam Darnold to continue this insane two-year run where he’s been the winningest quarterback in the NFL. In a tough division, Seattle is an interesting bet to make the Super Bowl again, though it may have to do it out of a wild card spot.

14 Teams With 20/1 Odds or Better to Win Super Bowl 61

One of the more interesting notes in this year’s Super Bowl odds is the fact that 14 teams have 20/1 odds or better to win it all. In fact, over half the league (17 teams) are set at +3000 or shorter to win the Super Bowl.

Parity is one of the NFL’s greatest qualities, and last year’s Super Bowl matchup (Seattle vs. New England) features two teams that were considered pretty big long shots to win it all before the season.

Could that happen again in 2026?

The betting market seems to be protecting against that by setting basically every team that should be in the mix for the playoffs at a much shorter price entering Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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