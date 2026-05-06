6 Broncos Poised to Surprise Fans in 2026
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With a roster mostly intact from their AFC championship game showing, the Denver Broncos have higher aspirations. The Broncos aim to be the last team standing in February 2027.
It's tough to become World Champions, especially for a team that didn’t make a bunch of changes to its roster in the offseason, so the Broncos may need a few players to step up and surprise in 2026.
The Broncos had a few players underperforming in 2025, even during their run, so getting them to take another step forward this year could be the difference between winning the Super Bowl and not.
Today, we're talking about six surprise players who could step up and help the Broncos get over the hump in 2026. Most of them had a defined role last season, but the Broncos need more out of them.
RJ Harvey | RB
Harvey picked up 12 touchdowns last year, so how can he be a surprise? Well, there is a chance he ends up working as a returner, and he could take a major step forward as a runner and blocker.
That's where Denver needs Harvey to be a bit of a surprise this season, helping make this offense even more versatile and multiple.
Evan Engram | TE
There is no way around it: Engram was a massive disappointment last season. He had a few moments here and there, but he didn’t look as quick or fast, was unreliable with his receiving, and didn’t seem to have great chemistry with Bo Nix.
With offensive coordinator Davis Webb now calling plays, Engram could find his place in the offense and have a surprising impact on the season, especially if he can get the chemistry down with Nix in his second year in Denver.
Adam Trautman | TE
Trautman is the best blocker in the NFL, if you ask the Broncos coaching staff, even though he was one of the worst tight ends analytically over the past three years. The Broncos clearly think highly of him, and with a new sizeable contract, maybe he lives up to the hype.
Denver needs Trautman to become a much more reliable blocker and be a bigger boost to this offense.
Tyler Onyedim | DL
The only rookie on this list, Onyedim, is a high-floor run defender with some questions as a pass rusher. With Sai’vion Jones being more of a pass rusher, Onyedim could be a surprise player, as he could be the early-down starter and rotate with Jones in obvious passing situations.
Onyedim is also a potential surprise player given his relatively low NFL profile, even though he was well-regarded in league circles. He has a chance to show why the Broncos coveted him after drafting him ahead of a few other teams that were ready to select him.
Alex Singleton | LB
The veteran linebacker had a slow start to the 2025 season, but he ultimately proved he is still a capable starter as the season closed out.
With Singleton not coming back from an injury like he was a year ago, he has a chance to surprise by being a more stable player throughout the season, though there will still likely be issues in coverage.
Brandon Jones | S
Jones had a rough 2025 season, and it ended with an injury. As he works back from that pec injury, he enters a contract year.
Jones has a chance to rise and earn himself another big contract with a big 226 season. The injury does throw a potential wrench into things, but he seems on schedule to return by training camp.
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Erick Trickel is a senior editor at Denver Broncos On SI, with an emphasis on scouting and covering the NFL draft. Erick has been with the website since 2014, and co-hosts the Building The Broncos and Dove Valley Deep-Divers podcasts on Mile High Huddle.Follow ErickTrickel