6 Broncos Poised to Surprise Fans in 2026

With a roster mostly intact from their AFC championship game showing, the Denver Broncos have higher aspirations. The Broncos aim to be the last team standing in February 2027.

It's tough to become World Champions, especially for a team that didn’t make a bunch of changes to its roster in the offseason, so the Broncos may need a few players to step up and surprise in 2026.

The Broncos had a few players underperforming in 2025, even during their run, so getting them to take another step forward this year could be the difference between winning the Super Bowl and not.

Today, we're talking about six surprise players who could step up and help the Broncos get over the hump in 2026. Most of them had a defined role last season, but the Broncos need more out of them.

RJ Harvey | RB

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Harvey picked up 12 touchdowns last year, so how can he be a surprise? Well, there is a chance he ends up working as a returner, and he could take a major step forward as a runner and blocker.

That's where Denver needs Harvey to be a bit of a surprise this season, helping make this offense even more versatile and multiple.

Evan Engram | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Giants. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There is no way around it: Engram was a massive disappointment last season. He had a few moments here and there, but he didn’t look as quick or fast, was unreliable with his receiving, and didn’t seem to have great chemistry with Bo Nix.

With offensive coordinator Davis Webb now calling plays, Engram could find his place in the offense and have a surprising impact on the season, especially if he can get the chemistry down with Nix in his second year in Denver.

Adam Trautman | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39). | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trautman is the best blocker in the NFL, if you ask the Broncos coaching staff, even though he was one of the worst tight ends analytically over the past three years. The Broncos clearly think highly of him, and with a new sizeable contract , maybe he lives up to the hype.

Denver needs Trautman to become a much more reliable blocker and be a bigger boost to this offense.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The only rookie on this list, Onyedim, is a high-floor run defender with some questions as a pass rusher. With Sai’vion Jones being more of a pass rusher, Onyedim could be a surprise player, as he could be the early-down starter and rotate with Jones in obvious passing situations.

Onyedim is also a potential surprise player given his relatively low NFL profile, even though he was well-regarded in league circles. He has a chance to show why the Broncos coveted him after drafting him ahead of a few other teams that were ready to select him.

Alex Singleton | LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The veteran linebacker had a slow start to the 2025 season, but he ultimately proved he is still a capable starter as the season closed out.

With Singleton not coming back from an injury like he was a year ago, he has a chance to surprise by being a more stable player throughout the season, though there will still likely be issues in coverage.

Brandon Jones | S

Brandon Jones 22 of the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kevin Langley / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

Jones had a rough 2025 season, and it ended with an injury. As he works back from that pec injury, he enters a contract year.

Jones has a chance to rise and earn himself another big contract with a big 226 season. The injury does throw a potential wrench into things, but he seems on schedule to return by training camp.