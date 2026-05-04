How Broncos Rookie TE Justin Joly Can Impact 2026 Season

The Denver Broncos added upside at tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft by choosing former North Carolina State standout Justin Joly in the fifth round. Though early-round selections loudly grab the headlines, mid-to-late-round gems like Joly quietly become the foundation of a legitimate contender — and the Broncos may have uncovered one.

Yardbarker recently named Joly among 25 unheralded NFL rookies who could impact the 2026 campaign, owing to his fit in Denver's offensive system.

"Joly had four productive seasons at UConn and NC State. He enters the season well down on the depth chart behind Adam Trautman and Evan Engram, but the heavy usage of the tight end in Sean Payton's offense makes Joly a player to watch," Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman wrote Monday.

After transferring from UConn, Joly finished out his collegiate career with the Wolfpack, totaling 166 receptions for 1,978 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and 15 touchdowns across 48 games.

Joly was among multiple offensive players drafted by the Broncos, along with fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Kage Casey, and seventh-round TE Dallen Bentley.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Justin Joly (17) of North Carolina State grabs a touchdown during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Joly Can Be True Swiss Army Knife

The Broncos’ draft strategy under general manager George Paton continues to emphasize value and scheme fit over splash. Selecting Joly after trading up fits that mold: a high-floor developmental piece who could become a fan favorite and key contributor over time.

Joly enters a crowded but opportunity-rich tight end room in Denver. He sits behind veterans Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, and likely (for now) level with incumbent reserves Lucas Krull and 2025 seventh-rounder Caleb Lohner.

However, head coach Sean Payton has a well-documented history of heavy tight end usage — multiple sets, motion, and alignments that create mismatches. That gives Joly a legitimate path to contributing in year one.

His college tape shows strong contested-catch ability and yards after contact, traits that translate well to Payton’s emphasis on an efficient but physical brand of football. And he's ready to show them off at the professional level.

“Honestly, anything they need me to do, I’m looking forward to," Joly told reporters after the draft. "They just said I have to go out there and ball... They said to me to go play all over the field. I’m obviously going to learn from the big guys and the older guys. Just looking forward to being there and being with the team. [Head Coach] Sean Payton and [General Manager] George Paton both believe in me. I’m looking forward to it.”

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