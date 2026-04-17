Sean Payton Clarifies Evan Engram’s Role Entering the Draft

So far, the Denver Broncos have signaled a willingness — nay, an eagerness — to run it back at tight end this offseason. It's a curious strategy, considering how weak the tight end group was for Denver in 2025.

Evan Engram was signed last year to be the "Joker" tight end — a big slot receiving weapon to help open things up for Bo Nix in the middle of the field and down the seam. That didn't happen.

Engram still finished third on the team in receiving behind wideouts Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin, but it was a far cry from what fans expected to see from the two-time Pro Bowl tight end. Then there's Adam Trautman — Denver's in-line Y tight end — who was woefully inadequate as a blocker and offered little to Nix in the passing game.

Trautman was re-signed to a three-year deal with a raise that'll pay him just short of $6 million per year, while both Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull were also brought back. Denver is running it back, but the draft could bring another set of hands into the mix.

Meanwhile, for those Broncos fans wondering whether Engram still fits into the Broncos' offensive picture entering a contract year, head coach Sean Payton sure made it sound like it during his pre-draft press conference alongside GM George Paton.

“We definitely view him as a key piece," Payton said of Engram. "Relative to Evan, he’s someone that gave us a lot of big plays a year ago, and we will continue to find ways to keep him and add to his workload.”

The Broncos didn't have much incentive to move on from Engram after one year, considering the salary-cap ramifications of such a decision. He remains on the roster for a reason, and while Payton made Engram's contributions sound much grander than they perhaps were, it sounds like Denver's head coach has some unfinished business with his tight end weapon.

Payton's Read On the 2026 Draft Class

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As for what the draft could hold, Payton extolled the virtues of the tight end class. It sounds like tight end is front-of-brain for Denver, but Payton's words could be a smoke screen.

"I would say this about this class in my opinion, if you are looking for a blocking ‘Y’, there are a handful available that would be targeted," Payton said. "If you are looking for a 'move,' maybe a little bit undersized ‘F’, they are out there. To each his own, the different type of tight ends are available. It’s always a challenge with that position because sometimes you are projecting maybe in an offense that is playing them differently."

The Broncos have one of the better 'F' tight ends in Engram, even if he's well on the wrong side of 30. Payton and Nix can still make a lot of hay with Engram, especially with new offensive coordinator Davis Webb now calling the plays.

However, the Broncos could really (and I mean really) use an upgrade at the Y. Trautman gives them a plausible option if they had to go to war tomorrow, but he's not a true asset, and some would argue that he's, in fact, a blocking liability, no matter how much the Broncos try to gaslight everyone on the subject.

Potential Y TE Candidates

This draft class features some very intriguing Y candidates, including Georgia's Oscar Delp — who could be so, so much more — Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher, and Ohio State's Will Kacmarek, to name a few. After the foot injury that was discovered at the Combine back in February, Delp's draft stock took a hit, but he resurrected it during the Georgia pro day with how he performed.

I could see Delp going in Round 2. He could be in play for Denver at No. 62 overall. The Broncos say they have " six players " they're targeting in Round 2, but there's no way to know if Delp is one of them.

Another guy who could grow into a Y tight end but is, for now, an F is Ohio State's Max Klare, who's widely viewed as the third-best player at the position in this class behind Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers. I would rank Delp as the No. 2 behind Sadiq, but because he didn't test at the Combine, he won't be viewed that way until perhaps a few years down the road.

Delp could be one of the biggest steals in the 2026 NFL draft. If the Broncos were to target him, he could not only offer them long-term viability to replace Trautman inside, but he's also one heck of a receiver, which would make him a great 'move' tight end, like Engram.

The Takeaway

The possibilities are endless, which is part of what makes the run-up to the draft so fascinating, but also maddening. Time will tell whether the Broncos prioritize tight end in this draft, but we can all say for sure now that Engram is part of the 2026 offensive vision.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!