Breaking Down Courtland Sutton’s Broncos Future—Beware the Cap Trap

When it comes to the Denver Broncos' long-term roster picture, particularly with an extension for Bo Nix coming down the road , there will be a few situations where the team will have to be careful as it weighs its options.

While the Broncos can manage the salary cap through restructures or option bonuses, these tactics must be used sparingly . This is particularly true for older players, for whom the Broncos need some flexibility to move them on if their play declines.

One player whom the Broncos will have to monitor in the coming seasons is wide receiver Courtland Sutton. He carries significant cap charges in future seasons, but given his age, the team will have to beware reworking his deal for cap room.

Let's examine Sutton's contract situation for the coming seasons and what his future outlook may be.

Contract Status

Sutton enters 2026 with an option bonus of $12 milion, which is treated like a signing bonus if exercised and would leave him with a $13.975 million cap hit once it's exercised. He is also due a $4.735 million base salary and a $765K per-game roster bonus. All of the money is fully guaranteed.

For 2027, Sutton is due a base salary of $19.235 million, of which $10 million becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on March 10, 2027. He also has a per-game roster bonus of $765K and will carry a cap charge of $28.475 million.

In 2028, Sutton has a $20.735 million base salary, a $765K per-game roster bonus, and a cap charge of $29.975 million. In 2029, he has a $23.735 million base salary, a $765K per-game roster bonus, and a cap charge of $30.6 million.

Sutton has two void years in 2030 and 2031 for cap purposes. Assuming his option bonus is exercised, he would carry a $2.4 million dead-money charge if he is not re-signed in 2030.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sutton's status for 2026 isn't in question, but his 2027 status bears monitoring. While the Broncos would carry a $15.85 million dead-money charge with $12.625 million in cap space freed if he were cut, we have discussed before that this team isn't afraid of sunk costs when making roster decisions.

Of course, it's not a given that the Broncos will part ways with Sutton in 2027, and they could be inclined to keep him. The Broncos would have the ability to restructure his deal because of the void year in 2031, but it could impact the team's ability to get out of the deal in 2028.

Assuming the Broncos don't restructure Sutton's deal in 2027, they would free $20.2 million in cap space with a $9.775 million dead-money charge by cutting him in 2028. If they wait until 2029 and make no restructuring in 2027, cutting him would free $26.9 million in cap space with a $3.7 million dead-money charge.

If Sutton were to be traded — which is something that can't be ruled out in 2027 or later — the dead money and cap space freed would be the same.

Now, it's possible the Broncos could make a small restructure in 2027 if Sutton plays well in 2026 and they need to free up some cap space. But they would need to be careful with how much they restructure so they maintain the flexibility to move on from him after 2027, whether by a trade or a release.

The Takeaway

Sutton's post-2026 fate boils down to this question: How much do the Broncos believe he has left to offer? That will drive their decision-making in 2027 and beyond.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Broncos keep Sutton next year if he puts together a quality 2026 campaign. But when 2028 arrives, Pat Bryant will be eligible for an extension, and the Broncos may have to make a tough decision when it comes to Sutton.

While the Broncos can restructure Sutton in 2027, it shouldn't be the team's first move. They would be better off finding other ways to gain cap space before restructuring Sutton's deal.

The main thing the Broncos need to prepare for is not only an eventual extension for Nix, but for a player like Bryant, who has the potential to be part of the long-term picture. Thus, the Broncos need to carefully weigh decisions with Sutton next season to ensure they have a way out in 2028 if it comes to that.

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