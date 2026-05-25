One Big Question Each Broncos 2025 Draft Pick Must Answer

The Denver Broncos received some solid contributions from their 2025 draft class, but they're going to need more out of them as they all enter their second year in the NFL.

Examining the class, there are multiple issues facing each player entering Year 2, but today, we're boiling it down to one key question for these Broncos. We've examined the questions for the 2023 and 2024 draft classes, so let's dive into the 2025 group.

Jahdae Barron | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron lines up vs. the Tennessee Titans. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Can he step up and be a starter?

The Broncos have two cornerbacks set to be unrestricted free agents after the season: Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian. It's unlikely the Broncos can extend both, and barring a hometown discount, they may be unable to extend either with other players coming up for big extensions, especially Bo Nix.

Barron has to show he can step up and be a potential starter to replace one of the two corners entering a contract year. If he doesn’t, he would be trending in the wrong direction for the team that drafted him with the 20th overall pick. .

If Barron can't win a starting job this year, it would waste two years of his cost-controlled rookie contract. That would be a troubling harbinger for the former first-rounder.

RJ Harvey | RB

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Will he develop consistency as a runner and blocker?

Throughout his rookie season, Harvey was inconsistent as a runner and pass protector, with his best showings coming as a receiver out of the backfield. He proved himself to be a capable threat, but when he was on the field, especially early in the season, what was coming was predictable.

While Harvey did show improvements as a pass protector and as a runner late last season, it still wasn’t consistent enough to be more than a rotational back. Given J.K. Dobbins's medical history, the Broncos need Harvey to take the next step in both areas, as he would be paired with rookie Jonah Coleman to lead the team's rushing attack.

Pat Bryant | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) celebrates with quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Can he evolve as a threat in the passing game?

Bryant did well as a blocker, though he showed he has room to grow there. The bigger issue with him is finding a way to be a more consistent threat in the passing game and to do so in more ways than he did as a rookie.

Bryant's evolution could take multiple forms, including route running, usage diversity, role diversity, and more. The Broncos did throw a slight wrinkle into things by adding Jaylen Waddle.

Still, Bryant has a different enough skill set that the Waddle addition shouldn’t overly impact him, compared to some other Broncos wideouts.

Sai'vion Jones | IDL

Denver Broncos defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Can he help overcome the loss of John Franklin-Myers as a pass rusher?

The Broncos only lost two free agents from last year, with Franklin-Myers as the only starter. Part of why the Broncos let him walk was that they had Jones waiting in the wings.

Denver developed Jones over the 2025 season, with eyes on his pass-rush ability, to alleviate the loss of Franklin-Myers in that area.

Now, Jones has a lot of work to do as a run defender, and he may never be a great one, which puts more pressure on him to step up as a pass rusher in the rotation. The Broncos lost a lot of pass-rush prowess with Franklin-Myers's departure, and Jones is the guy they tasked with replacing it, so it's on him to show that he can.

Que Robinson | OLB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson (51). | Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

Can he develop into a key cog in the rotation?

As a rookie, Robinson flashed, but he still needs to show more consistency, even after such a limited snap count last year. He is poised for a larger role as the Broncos move Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker , though his full role is still unclear.

If Elliss is a full-time linebacker in the rotation with Justin Strnad, it will be a prime opportunity for Robinson to stand out as a rotational edge rusher. Again, Robinson had some great flashes as a rookie, but it's now on him to show he can be a key piece in the rotation, not injury depth.

Jeremy Crawshaw | P

Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) punts the ball in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After a strong rookie season, can he take his punting to the next level?

Crawshaw had a good rookie campaign, despite a terrible preseason that left many doubting him. With only a couple of lackluster performances in the regular season, he was among the better punters in the NFL as a rookie, really showing that the sky is the limit for him.

There are still areas where Crawshaw can improve, and it's on him to make those improvements in Year 2. He was a top 10 punter as a rookie, but can he end up in the top five?

With how much field position matters, especially for a team like the Broncos, they need Crawshaw to take the next step and develop more consistency with his punting.

Caleb Lohner | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner (84) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

How much has he grown from a year ago?

After being drafted with 57 snaps of college football on his resume, the preseason made it clear that Lohner was an athlete who didn’t know how to play football. Fast forward to the spring of 2026, and he has garnered praise for what he showed during the rookie minicamp , but that was... rookie minicamp.

Until the preseason rolls around, it will be unclear how much Lohner has actually grown from a year ago, but if the Broncos can get something out of him, it would be great. Their tight end room is a mess and is starved for growth and development from Day 3 picks or undrafted players over the past few years to give them a quality future at the position, and Lohner is part of that hole.

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