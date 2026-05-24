Breaking Down D.J. Jones’ Broncos Future—Tough Decisions Ahead

As the Denver Broncos figure out their future salary cap situation — particularly when it comes to a potential extension for Bo Nix — there's always the possibility that they could cut certain players to clear cap space.

Players are sometimes released for skill or injury reasons (though that might include an injury settlement). But a third reason to cut a player is for cap reasons, where the team simply cannot afford to keep the player at his cap hit.

When it comes to the Broncos, the players in that third category are older veterans with no guaranteed money left on their deals.

One such player is defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who will enter the final year of his contract in 2027 and turn 32 next season. Let's examine his situation.

Contract Status

Jones enters 2026 with a base salary of $12.49 million and a per-game roster bonus of $510K. His money is fully guaranteed, so he will be with the Broncos in 2026 unless he is traded. His cap charge is $14.57 million.

For 2027, though, Jones has no guaranteed money left. He is due a $12.235 million base salary and a $765K per-game roster bonus and carries a cap charge of $14.6 million.

Jones has two void years in 2028 and 2029 for cap purposes. If he were cut in 2027, the Broncos would gain $9.8 million in cap space with $4.8 million in dead money. If he is retained for 2027, he would carry a $3.2 million dead-money charge in 2028 unless he is extended.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While a trade can't be ruled out, it's not likely at this point. Jones is considered a valued member of the locker room, and while he's not a standout player, he does bring experience and has been good for the most part as a run defender.

Perhaps that changes, but that would depend on how well younger players fare during training camp and the preseason. But the safe bet is that Jones will be a Bronco in 2026.

What remains to be seen, though, is whether he will still be with the Broncos in 2027. The Broncos aren't expected to have a lot of cap space for 2027 — certainly not enough to be active in free agency.

It's possible the Broncos could cut Jones for cap reasons in 2027 if they believe that cap space is better utilized on other players. Again, though, that may depend on how much progress younger players on the roster make during the 2026 season, like rookie Tyler Onyedim , and young veterans Eyioma Uwazurikie, and Sai'vion Jones.

The Takeaway

Jones is certainly a valued member of the locker room, but the Broncos will have to make some tough choices in 2027 . It may be that his cap hit will be too high for the Broncos to consider him worth keeping.

There is the possibility that the Broncos get Jones to renegotiate his contract to convert base salary into incentives. That would allow the Broncos to lower his cap number and keep him in 2027.

All indications are that Jones will be with the Broncos in 2026. Only time will tell what happens in 2027, but the bottom line is the Broncos will have to make a difficult decision.

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