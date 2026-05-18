Breaking Down LG Ben Powers’ Broncos Future—Questions Remain

As the Denver Broncos approach the point at which quarterback Bo Nix will become eligible for an extension , they will have to make some tough decisions about players with expiring contracts.

In some cases, the Broncos might be able to retain them, but in others, they may need to let them depart in free agency, whether because they're older players who can be replaced by younger talent or because they command more money than the team is willing to pay.

As we continue our series on the long-term outlook for the veterans on the roster, we're examining the case of offensive guard Ben Powers.

Contract Status

Powers enters the final year of the four-year contract he signed back in 2023. He is due a $12.49 million base salary and a $510K per-game roster bonus. None of the money is guaranteed, though his base salary will become guaranteed if he makes the 53-man roster. He carries a cap charge of $18.155 million.

The Broncos added a void year in 2024 for cap purposes after they restructured his deal to gain cap space. They did this after parting ways with Russell Wilson and needing to clear cap space.

Powers will account for a $4.35 million dead-money charge in 2027 unless he is extended. It goes without saying that, because he's in the final year of his contract, the Broncos shouldn't restructure his deal.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96). | Derek Regensburger/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The most likely scenario is that Powers will make the 53-man roster in 2026. While he is coming off an injury, he was off to his best season with the Broncos before the injury and played well after he returned down the stretch.

While Alex Palczewski was able to hold things down while Powers was out, it's not a given that the Broncos will go with Palczewski as the starting left guard. The Broncos could theoretically cut Powers to save $8.38 million in cap space, but given that they didn't cut him for cap reasons when the offseason began, it's unlikely they will do so later on.

However, while Powers is most likely a Bronco for 2026, his status for 2027 is another question. As the Broncos will have multiple players with expiring contracts — some of them younger — they will have to decide on Powers.

The Broncos selected Kage Casey in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft, and while he played tackle in college, he projects as a guard in the NFL. Now, it's not guaranteed the Broncos go that route with him, but it's something to consider.

Also, the Broncos will have Palczewski under contract for 2027, and if offensive guard Nick Gargiulo makes the roster, he might be considered a candidate to replace Powers, too. If Gargiulo makes the 2026 roster, he would be an exclusive rights free agent in 2027 and would be less expensive to retain.

The Takeaway

Powers is a safe bet to be with the Broncos in 2026, unless they get a trade offer they can't pass up. Even then, the Broncos have to be confident that they can replace Powers with another player on the roster.

But 2027 is a different question. At that point, the Broncos will have to prioritize who they retain and who they allow to leave, given that they will need to prepare for Nix's extension. It wouldn't surprise me if Powers draws a lot of interest in 2027 free agency if he plays well this season.

Keeping Powers for 2026 ensures continuity on the line for this season and gives the Broncos more time to weigh their options and see how other players develop.

Given that the coaching staff has done a good job thus far of developing players, the Broncos should be able to replace Powers. They don't have to rush into it, though, as they can manage his cap charge for 2026.

But Powers's situation is a reminder that teams sometimes have to make tough decisions about who stays and who goes in future seasons.

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