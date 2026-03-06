Report: Broncos Make Final Decision on LG Ben Powers

Despite intense speculation, Denver Broncos left guard Ben Powers will operate under the status quo in 2026: Same team, same job, same pay.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Thursday that Denver will not ask Powers to take a pay cut, nor will they trade or release the veteran interior lineman this offseason.

"He's their starting left guard," Klis affirmed.

Per source, #Broncos have decided not to ask starting LG Ben Powers to take a pay cut from his $13m. Not going to trade him; not going to release him. He’s their starting left guard.

Wise move. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 6, 2026

Signed to a four-year, $51.5 million contract in 2023, Powers started all 17 games each of his first two seasons with the Broncos before an injury-marred 2025 campaign -- he missed nine games due to a torn biceps -- presumably clouded his roster status.

Powers was replaced in the lineup by former undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski, whom Denver re-signed to a two-year deal on Thursday. Palczewski's extension was preceded by rumors that Powers could be included in trade discussions, or is at risk of release if those discussions fail to materialize.

But the rumors ultimately were just that, and Powers now appears secure for another season.

What This Means

Powers, 30, will collect $11.9 million in base salary and count $18.155 million against the Broncos' salary cap in 2026, according to Over The Cap. Moving him via trade or release prior to June 1 would've incurred more dead money charges than cap savings.

The Broncos have a little more than $25 million in available cap room prior to Wednesday's official start of NFL free agency.

Palcho's Pact Official

The Broncos on Thursday officially announced that Palczewski had put pen to paper. Per Klis, his two-year pact is worth up to $11 million, with $1.5 million in unlockable play-time incentives, and $5.6 million guaranteed.

Undrafted in 2023, "Palcho" began his Broncos tenure as a little-known deep reserve before becoming the club's top swing lineman, able to fill in at either tackle or guard. He graduated to spot-starter following the injury to Powers and made 10 appearances amid the club's playoff push, largely holding his own at the point of attack.

"He doesn’t look like a throw-in left guard," head coach Sean Payton said of Palczewski last October. "He’s smart. He’s tough. It’s good to see him playing. When you look at some of the guys we were able to get after the draft and late, that’s like gold getting those types of players."