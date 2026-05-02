Ranking the Likelihood of Six Broncos Veterans Getting Extensions

The Denver Broncos have several key veterans entering a contract year. The Broncos prepared for the worst, drafting players for almost all of these vets' positions with expiring contracts.

Now, just because the Broncos drafted players at these positions doesn't mean they're intending to let them all go in 2027 free agency. In fact, it's a relatively safe bet that two or three of these players will be re-signed at some point between now and January.

From a timing perspective, Broncos GM George Paton typically gets extensions done at two spots during the NFL calendar. Top priority free agents get locked up in July/August, right before the season, while others may get the slightly less common in-season extension.

With this handful of veterans entering a contract year, what better way to get a grasp on how things could shake out than a good, old-fashioned ranking? I'll rank each one in reverse order, from least likely to most likely.

6. Ben Powers | LG

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Powers was part of Sean Payton's first free-agent class in 2023, and he's been a steady, reliable producer at left guard, for the most part. Last season was the first time that Powers missed significant time after he suffered a biceps injury in Week 5 .

The Broncos got him back in Week 16, so he missed nine games. Entering his age-30 season, Powers will make a $12.49 million base salary, though his actual cap number is $18. 1 million.

The Broncos went a long stretch experiencing what life could be like without Powers. Alex Palczewski stepped up to the plate, performing well enough to garner a two-year extension in March, while the Broncos also drafted Kage Casey in the fourth round.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos are prepared for life after Powers, but that doesn't preclude them from extending him.

5. Brandon Jones | S

Brandon Jones of the Denver Broncos, during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kevin Langley / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

Signed as the Justin Simmons replacement in 2024, Jones has been a solid value pickup. He's been reliable from both a performance and an availability standpoint.

Up until Week 16 of last season, Jones had avoided the injury bug, but a pectoral injury sidelined him for what remained of the 2025 campaign. Having just turned 28, there's a decent chance the Broncos re-sign him at some point, as he's set to earn just shy of $7 million this season.

But the Broncos have also begun to prepare for life without him, moving Devon Key up the depth chart to the No. 3 safety spot and drafting Miles Scott in the seventh round . JL Skinner could factor into the future, but he's also in a contract year and has yet to prove his value beyond special teams.

Jones still has one or two years of his prime left, so the Broncos may opt to bring him back on another two-year deal, but this is a position the team might feel it can save some money by letting him hit the bricks next year, because Talanoa Hufanga will still be around, and they have some younger players waiting in the wings.

4. Riley Moss | CB

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) is unable to make a reception defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21). | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Broncos drafted Moss in the third round in Payton's first year as head coach. Moss has been a starter for each of the past two seasons, and a very good one at that, but he's about to get very expensive.

Moss is expected to have a nice market awaiting him if/when he hits free agency. We're talking upwards of $20 million per year, and with the Broncos having to prepare for a Bo Nix mega-extension as soon as 2027, they're not going to be able to keep everyone, even homegrown studs like Moss.

Moss has been linked in the trade rumor mill all offseason, but nothing has materialized yet. If the Broncos don't trade him (unlikely that they will), he's set to play out his rookie contract and hit unrestricted free agency next spring. The Broncos would be in line for a 2028 mid-round compensatory pick if he departs in free agency.

Moss is beloved by his coaches and teammates, so if he isn't extended, it'll be a dollars-and-cents decision, and also partially fueled by the reality of Jahdae Barron — a 2025 first-round pick — languishing as a depth player.

3. Jarrett Stidham | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) gets set to snap the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Like Moss, rumors have swirled around Stidham this offseason, but the first big opportunity to trade either player came at the NFL draft, and it passed without a move. The Broncos love Stidham, and his close friendship with Nix plays a big part in how he's viewed internally.

Broncos fans flet it during the week leading up to the AFC championship game, just how much Stidham is valued by his coaches and teammates. The ball didn't bounce his way against the New England Patriots, but that didn't change how the Broncos view him.

However, Stidham has always believed he's an NFL starting-caliber quarterback, but barring injury, he's not going to get that opportunity in Denver. And seeing the kind of money that was handed out to other backups-turned-starters, like Malik Willis (three years, $67.5M), Stidham might be itching to test the free-agent waters in 2027.

Would the Broncos like him back? Almost certainly. But Stidham is set to turn 30 this summer, so he's running out of time to prove to the NFL he can be a bona fide starting quarterback, and that urgency could dictate how his contract status shakes out in Denver.

2. Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/PR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mims was part of Payton's maiden draft class, like Moss, and he's been a stalwart player. Mims became the only player in Broncos history not named Von Miller to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons.

The accolades didn't flow Mims's way in 2025, but the concussion that cost him two games may have had something to do with that. As a returner, he's elite, and can absolutely change the game for a team, flipping field position and putting third-phase points on the board.

As a receiver, Mims is yet to fully blossom as a pro, but a big part of that has been coaching decisions relative to the depth chart and other not-so-clear priorities. And yet, when he's been given the opportunity to feature as a top-three receiver in the game plan, he's answered the bell.

The Broncos' playoff run was no exception, as injuries to Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant forced Mims to the forefront. He answered by leading the team in receiving in the postseason, making some big-time plays in both the divisional round and the AFC title game.

If the Broncos bring him back — and they should — the question is, how do they pay Mims? Does he get receiver money or returner money?

The Broncos shouldn't want to find out the market's answers to those questions. Mims should be one of those tier-one priorities who gets an extension in July/August. And if the Broncos approach it that way, there's a good chance they can get him re-signed to a relatively team-friendly deal.

1. Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McMillian was an undrafted free-agent signing in 2022, but he showed his value that summer and stuck around on the practice squad as a rookie. By 2023, he had earned a role as the nickel cornerback on defense, turning in an impressive campaign.

Since then, McMillian has been a lynchpin in the Broncos secondary, producing all manner of game-changing plays, from sacks (seven career) to forced fumbles (five) to fumble recoveries (two) to interceptions (six with two pick-sixes). Like Mims, McMillian was pivotal in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, making many plays, including a controversial game-changing interception.

McMillian saves his best for when it matters most. He's got the clutch gene. Beyond that, he's a ballhawk with impressive production playing on a defense that has struggled to generate takeaways.

As a restricted free agent this offseason, the Broncos tendered him at the second-round level, which will guarantee him a one-year, $5.8 million contract . He should be a top priority to get locked up, because it would solve the nickel position moving forward, and if Moss departs next spring, Barron could step into that role on the boundary, and with Patrick Surtain II on the other side, the Broncos would still have a hard-to-beat cornerback trio.

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