Breaking Down Talanoa Hufanga’s Broncos Future—Safety Prices Are Soaring

With the Denver Broncos needing to prepare for a contract extension for Bo Nix, some may wonder about the future of certain players in 2027 and beyond.

While it's true that the Broncos will have to pay Nix a considerable amount in an extension, that does not prevent the team from extending players with contracts that expire in 2026 or 2027. They just have to be selective about which players they extend.

The Broncos can also use option bonuses in some cases to lower cap numbers, but they have to be careful about how they choose to exercise them. One such case involves safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Let's examine what's unique about Hufanga's contract and why the Broncos will have some interesting decisions ahead.

Contract Status

Hufanga is due an $11 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2026. He carries a cap charge of $13.5 million for the season.

In 2027, things get interesting. Hufanga has a $14.74 million option bonus due by September 1, 2027. If exercised, it's treated like a signing bonus; if not, it's paid as base salary. Whether it's exercised or not, he has an additional $1.26 million due, and none of his money is guaranteed.

Hufanga has multiple void years in his contract, from 2028 to 2032. The first two years cover a pro-rated signing bonus of $15 million from when he signed in 2025 , while the remainder would cover the option bonus if it's exercised.

If the option is declined and Hufanga is cut, or if he is traded before the option is due, the Broncos would free $11.5 million in cap space with a $4.5 million dead-money charge from the 2025 signing bonus.

If the Broncos keep Hufanga and don't exercise the option, he will carry a cap charge of $17.5 million. If he is kept and the option is exercised, his cap charge decreases to $6.708 million.

Assuming the Broncos keep Hufanga in 2027 but don't extend him, they would take a $4.5 million dead-money charge if they don't exercise the option and pay the money as base salary. If they did exercise the option, the dead-money charge would rise to $14.792 million.

Future Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When the Broncos signed Hufanga, they hedged their bets a bit in guaranteeing him money over two years but keeping his average-per-year salary lower than what the top safeties receive. They also structured the final years to give them options depending on what makes the most sense.

The Broncos could exercise Hufanga's option bonus to lower his cap number, choose not to exercise it and take the full cap charge in 2027, or extend him and simply give him additional guarantees beyond 2027.

If Hufanga plays well in 2026, it might be worth extending him, but that will depend on the money he is seeking. Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James are two safeties who recently received significant extensions that exceeded $25 million/year.

Should Hufanga seek a salary that puts him up that high, the Broncos aren't likely to extend him. That would mean they would have to weigh their decision about exercising the option bonus, lest they take a significant dead-money charge in 2028 as he leaves in free agency.

However, should Hufanga's salary demands come in lower than what the top-paid safeties garnered, the Broncos could be in position to extend him. Another option is to trade him in 2027 before the option is due, but the Broncos would need to be sure they have players to replace him.

The Takeaway

There's a real chance the Broncos could enter a situation where they don't exercise Hufanga's option — if they decide to keep him in 2027 but not extend him, they may prefer to ride it out with his full cap hit to avoid a massive dead-money charge in 2028.

However, nothing prevents the Broncos from extending Hufanga as long as his salary demands aren't too high. He will no doubt get a raise in his next contract, but if it's from $13 million to $18 million per year, there's a chance he could be retained.

Along with his salary demands, Hufanga's play will determine whether the Broncos want to keep him for a longer period. He made an impact in 2025, earning second-team All-Pro honors , and if he does it again in 2026, the Broncos might have to consider an extension.

But if the Broncos decide an extension isn't in the cards — particularly if his salary demands are high — they will have to ask if it's worth using the option bonus for cap savings. While it would provide short-term gains, there would be long-term consequences.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!