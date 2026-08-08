Broncos Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels
In this story:
Denver Broncos football is back.
The NFL preseason officially launched on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, and the Broncos' exhibition opponents are coming up soon.
Here's everything you need to know to catch all three of the Broncos' preseason games this month.
Game 1: at Atlanta Falcons
- Date: August 14
- Time: 5 pm MDT
- Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Television: KUSA/Channel 9
- Play-By-Play: Steve Levy
- Color Analyst: Ryan Harris
- Sideline: Cynthia Frelund
- Sideline: Scottie Grange
Stream: NFL+ (Subscription Required)
Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM
- Play-By-Play: Dave Logan
- Color Analyst: Rick Lewis
- Sideline: Susie Wargin
What to Watch For
It's unclear when Sean Payton plans to play the starters, but it wouldn't be a complete shock if a few played in Game 1. For what it's worth, Bo Nix played in Game 1 last year and in Game 3, though that's no guarantee that he'll do the same this summer, especially coming off ankle surgery.
What we'll really be watching for is how the depth players perform in an actual game.
Preseason games don't count, but they do matter, especially for the guys fighting to make the Broncos' 53-man roster. We've seen many awesome position battles taking shape in training camp, and the preseason games will continue to separate the players who belong on the roster.
Game 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
- Date: August 21
- Time: 7 pm MDT
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Television: KUSA/Channel 9
- Play-By-Play: Steve Levy
- Color Analyst: Ryan Harris
- Sideline: Cynthia Frelund
- Sideline: Scottie Grange
Stream: NFL+ (Subscription Required)
Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM
- Play-By-Play: Dave Logan
- Color Analyst: Rick Lewis
- Sideline: Susie Wargin
What to Watch For
This one might be all about the backups. The position battles will continue to tighten.
Game 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Date: August 28
- Time: 7 pm MDT
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Television: KUSA/Channel 9
- Play-By-Play: Steve Levy
- Color Analyst: Ryan Harris
- Sideline: Cynthia Frelund
- Sideline: Scottie Grange
Stream: NFL+ (Subscription Required)
Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM
- Play-By-Play: Dave Logan
- Color Analyst: Rick Lewis
- Sideline: Susie Wargin
What to Watch For
This might be Denver's 'dress rehearsal' for the regular season, if Payton plans to repeat his approach to playing the starters from a year ago. Considering how much experience this roster has now, I'm not sure they starters need to play much, if at all, especially considering how tough the initial regular-season schedule is.
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Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.Follow ChadNJensen