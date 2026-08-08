Broncos Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

Denver Broncos football is back.

The NFL preseason officially launched on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, and the Broncos' exhibition opponents are coming up soon.

Here's everything you need to know to catch all three of the Broncos' preseason games this month.

Game 1: at Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a reception over Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date : August 14

: August 14 Time : 5 pm MDT

: 5 pm MDT Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Television: KUSA/Channel 9

Play-By-Play : Steve Levy

: Steve Levy Color Analyst : Ryan Harris

: Ryan Harris Sideline : Cynthia Frelund

: Cynthia Frelund Sideline: Scottie Grange

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

What to Watch For

It's unclear when Sean Payton plans to play the starters, but it wouldn't be a complete shock if a few played in Game 1. For what it's worth, Bo Nix played in Game 1 last year and in Game 3, though that's no guarantee that he'll do the same this summer, especially coming off ankle surgery.

What we'll really be watching for is how the depth players perform in an actual game.

Preseason games don't count, but they do matter, especially for the guys fighting to make the Broncos' 53-man roster. We've seen many awesome position battles taking shape in training camp , and the preseason games will continue to separate the players who belong on the roster.

Game 2: vs. Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) following a game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : August 21

: August 21 Time : 7 pm MDT

: 7 pm MDT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Television: KUSA/Channel 9

Play-By-Play : Steve Levy

: Steve Levy Color Analyst : Ryan Harris

: Ryan Harris Sideline : Cynthia Frelund

: Cynthia Frelund Sideline: Scottie Grange

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

What to Watch For

This one might be all about the backups. The position battles will continue to tighten.

Game 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : August 28

: August 28 Time : 7 pm MDT

: 7 pm MDT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Television: KUSA/Channel 9

Play-By-Play : Steve Levy

: Steve Levy Color Analyst : Ryan Harris

: Ryan Harris Sideline : Cynthia Frelund

: Cynthia Frelund Sideline: Scottie Grange

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

What to Watch For

This might be Denver's 'dress rehearsal' for the regular season, if Payton plans to repeat his approach to playing the starters from a year ago. Considering how much experience this roster has now, I'm not sure they starters need to play much, if at all, especially considering how tough the initial regular-season schedule is.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!