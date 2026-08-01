Broncos Camp Day 2: Four Biggest Takeaways | Winners and Losers

Denver Broncos training camp continued its ramp-up on Saturday, as the team hosted its "Back Together Weekend" celebration with the fans and media.

Day 2 of Broncos camp was once again replete with big plays, winners, losers, and storylines. Without further ado, let's dive into the news and notes of Saturday's practice, and share our key takeaways.

QB2 Battle is Real

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Ehlinger, not Jarrett Stidham, began the day with the second-team offense. That's a notable shift, as Stidham has been the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback for the past three years, and outside of competing with Bo Nix for the starting job in 2024, he's never really been threatened.

However, Sean Payton said throughout the offseason that there would be an open competition for the QB2 job, and he further emphasized that after Day 1 . The change-up on Day 2 makes Payton's words all the more real.

Now, it's early days yet, so we'd be remiss to get too carried away in drawing conclusions, but if nothing else, it's safe to say that if Stidham wants to retain the QB2 job, he'll have to sing for his supper, and Ehlinger isn't going away.

Stidham made a few plays on Saturday, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler and a 50-yard score to Marvin Mims Jr., as DNVR 's Zac Stevens opined . Stidham also looked a bit erratic at times and took a few would-be sacks.

Meanwhile, in his first-up opportunity with the second-team offense, Ehlinger acquitted himself well with a consistent performance. It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos rotate them on Monday when they return to the practice field, with Stidham starting with the twos and Ehlinger with the threes.

Again, it's early, so it's important not to overreact to Day 2's quarterback developments. It's interesting, though, and it makes you wonder why the Broncos aren't content to simply run it back with Stidham as the QB2 again, as they've done every year since he arrived in 2023.

Ehlinger had his moments last summer in the preseason, but nothing to write home about, and he didn't see the field during the season or playoffs. He was in the meeting rooms, though, and all that time spent in the system has obviously paid off for him. We saw that in OTAs.

After practice, Payton pumped the brakes on reading too much into the quarterback shuffle on Day 2.

“There was nothing remarkable or anything that we discussed in a meeting, so maybe they just unfolded where... But I wouldn’t make anything into it," he said.

My take: This sudden QB battle seems to be more of an artifact of the AFC championship game. With Nix out, the Broncos had high expectations of Stidham, and he simply failed to meet them, though it was an exceedingly tough situation to suddenly be thrown into.

Entering a contract year, now, the Broncos are exploring the possibility of Ehlinger being better suited to backing up Nix in the event of an unforseen calamity forcing the backup quarterback onto the field again. Nix's ankle is looking good, and he's been a full participant in each training camp practice thus far, but because he's returning from a major injury, the Broncos want to make sure the guy they have installed as the No. 2 is the best man for the job.

Defense Bounces Back

The Broncos' offense got its licks in, but the defense rebounded from Friday's overall performance , as we expected them to. In the later portion of team period, the defense stiffened up and made it difficult to move the ball.

This is the type of back and forth you want to see from the two units, though. The defense has won more camp days than it has lost, but the offense is producing way more big plays down the field this summer than we're used to seeing.

The Davis Webb effect is real.

Nix Starts Strong, Fades Slightly

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to pass the ball during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a bombastic Day 1 of camp, Nix started off Day 2 on the same footing, connecting on a deep pass to running back RJ Harvey in 7-on-7 period, and a touchdown to wide receiver Pat Bryant during 11-on-11, the latter of whom was on a broken play as the quarterback broke the pocket and sailed one downfield, as The Denver Post 's Luca Evans observed .

Nix was fired up after that Bryant touchdown.

From there, Nix had one lackluster set during team period, but it was a mostly good day at the office. The Broncos' defense, wounded though its pride may have been from Friday's beatdown, answered back on Saturday, as the first-team unit stiffened up dramatically against Nix as the team period wore on.

Overall, though, Nix has looked very, very good to start this training camp. One of the aspects of quarterbacking I hoped he would work on this offseason was his pocket poise; he's good in this department, but not great, breaking the pocket at times too early when he senses pressure, instead of climbing the ladder and delivering a strike.

Hanging on just a beat or two longer can allow the route concepts to fully develop, which maximizes the Broncos' likelihood of exploiting matchups and striking downfield. That was a constructive critique of Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner, who is a Nix admirer. It's not shade, but rather an illustration of the room Nix has to grow, despite his already impressive NFL body of work.

We're seeing a more poised Nix thus far in camp, but we have to take that with a grain of salt because the pressure isn't real. He knows he's not going to actually be hit in practice, so while the Broncos can try to manufacture the real-life setting of the regular-season setting for Nix, there's no comparison to the real thing. But what we've seen so far from him has been more than encouraging.

Nix has also been accurate with his ball placement. He was known as an accurate passer coming out of Oregon, but as a pro, it's another area he could improve on as he matures. So far, so good.

The D-Line Battle is On

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (98) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos are looking to replace John Franklin-Myers in the starting lineup, and there's been a fierce battle for the job. The Broncos have some great depth on the defensive line, with five guys battling for three, maybe four, spots on the 53-man roster.

The Broncos like to carry seven D-linemen out of camp, but there's always a chance that demands at other positions could alter the roster math. Still, it's more likely than not that Denver will carry seven, with Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, rookie third-rounder Tyler Onyedim, Jordan Jackson, and Matt Henningsen battling for the four spots, not counting the bubble players.

The All-Pro Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach are locks for the roster. Beyond them, it's likely Uwazurike, Jones, and Onyedim, but Saturday proved that neither Jackson nor Henningsen is going quietly into that good night.

It will be interesting to see how the competition shapes up, and which players end up factoring into the JFM vacancy, beyond Roach. Uwazurike is likely to, as well as Jones and Onyedim, but to what degree remains to be seen.

This is still a deep group, even without JFM. That's thanks, in part, to the Broncos' first draft pick this year being Onyedim, but overall, the team has done well to foster and prioritize the talent on the D-line.

Winners

Some of Day 2's winners include:

Hakeem Butler | WR

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR

Pat Bryant | WR

It's notable that so many receivers are on this list. As I wrote about yesterday , it's the Davis Webb influence already showing its hand.

Losers

Jarrett Stidham | QB

Sam Webb | CB

Webb was beaten by Butler on a that deep touchdown. It was a busted-coverage-type situation, and considering it was the veteran cornerback's first day as a Bronco, cut him some slack.

Still, not the best way to make an impression.

Injury Watch

Once again, linebacker Drew Sanders and tight end Caleb Lohner did not practice.

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