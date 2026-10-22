Broncos Can’t Afford to Lose These 2 Matchups vs. Cardinals

The schedule might be opening up a bit, but the 4-2 Denver Broncos can't afford to ease off the gas.

Though the schedule is easier, the Broncos have some feisty teams left on the docket, including the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals this week. This isn't a 'gimme' game by any means.

As always, the key matchups will dictate the outcome of this game. If the Broncos want to walk out with a win, they'll have to come out on top in these two matchups.

Broncos' Offensive Matchup: Bo Nix vs. Himself.

Bo Nix warms up to face the Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix has played poorly, especially in the past three weeks, and it goes beyond the tough defenses and the type of coverage he's faced. The physical aspect of his ankle isn't the issue, as both Nix and Sean Payton have stated multiple times.

However, Nix did acknowledge on Wednesday that the mental aspect of his ankle recovery has played some role in his early-season performance. When you watch the tape, there is a clear issue with the mental part of the game, so what he said makes sense.

Nix appears to be extra cautious about taking hits. He hasn't been as tough as a runner as he was in years past, and the mental aspect is also showing up in his tendency to bail on clean pockets early.

Nix leads the NFL in clean-pocket bail rate and ranks in the top five in shortest time before leaving the pocket. He's not standing tall and delivering the ball.

Then there's the lack of confidence when attacking vertically, something Nix has talked about at the podium, too. There's a fear of attacking vertically due, perhaps, to some early interceptions, but the Cardinals game is a prime opportunity to work on getting over it.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 31st in explosive pass play rate allowed this season.

Broncos' Defensive Matchup: OLB Nik Bonitto vs. Cardinals LT Paris Johnson

Nik Bonitto lines up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Queen's Under Pressure should be the walk-on song for Jacoby Brissett. He's not the most pressured quarterback — ranking eighth-lowest in dropbacks under pressure — but he is one of the worst when pressure does get there.

Brissett averages 3.7 yards per attempt under pressure (third-lowest), and his three interceptions tie for the most. He's not really inclined to take off and scramble, either.

Johnson is part of why Brissett has faced so little pressure. Johnson ranks in the top 10 among tackles in almost every major pass-protection metric.

He has developed into a franchise left tackle and is having the best season of his career by far. However, Johnson hasn't exactly faced the toughest schedule in terms of opposing pass rushers, and none have presented quite the threat that Bonitto does.

In terms of turning pressures into sacks, Bonitto is off to his fastest start as a pro. He ranks 18th in total pressures by edge rushers, but he's also in the top 10 in pass-rush win rate. But when you filter for true pass sets, he drops to 14th.

Bonitto, however, has built up a head of steam over the last couple of weeks, and with the emergence of Que Robinson and the return of Jonathon Cooper , it could put more pressure on the Cardinals' other blockers. Bonitto could be even tougher to contain moving forward.

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