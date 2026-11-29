Bo Nix wasn't just bad on Black Friday; he was terrible.

In the Denver Broncos' humbling 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nix uncharacteristically gave the ball away three times, two of which were returned for defensive touchdowns.

The fact that Pittsburgh scored twice on Nix's turnovers has only intensified the criticism he's received from fans and the media. It's one thing to turn it over — but people remember pick-sixes and fumbles returned to the house. Such plays get burned into the psyche.

Nevermind that it was the first pick-six of Nix's career. That distinction has gotten lost in the shuffle.

The Denver air and pod-waves, social media, and the blog-o-sphere have erupted with overreactions galore since Friday's humbling loss. It's an Overreaction Saturday — so be careful you don't knock out your own teeth knee-jerking.

In all seriousness, people are vastly overreacting to Nix's performance on Black Friday, so if you are among the throngs of Broncos Country genuinely anguished and wringing your hands over whether this team needs to go back to the quarterback well in 2027, allow me to provide a measured counterveiling opinion.

The Big Picture

Bo Nix celebrates a win over the Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like teams, quarterbacks are allowed to have a bad game every once in a while. Nix hasn't been great in his third NFL season, but it hasn't happened in a vacuum.

Nix has faced some unique challenges that would set any young signal-caller back. That's not to excuse him, but it absolutely has to be factored into the conversation.

After breaking his ankle in the divisional round of the playoffs last January, Nix underwent two surgeries. The second one came early in the summer, which caused him to miss some OTAs, and reset his recovery timetable.

Nix was experiencing pain from bone spurs, and he could have opted to wait until after the season to go back under the knife, but he bit the bullet and got it done before training camp, believing it would better serve him and the team. That decision ended up having a much bigger impact than he or the team may have expected.

Training camp rolled around, and Nix was out there. He didn't miss any reps, but the Broncos only played him in one preseason game.

By the time the season opener arrived, Nix was a bit rustier than he would otherwise be after a normal training camp/preseason cycle. But it wasn't just him; the Broncos, as a team, were sluggish out of the gate, with the Kansas City Chiefs handing them a 31-10 blowout loss.

Nix bounced back in Week 2, leading the Broncos to a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and passing for 288 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. It was good to see, but even then, it was clear that something was still bothering the third-year quarterback.

After a rough start against the Los Angeles Rams the following week, Nix exploded down the stretch, turning in one of his signature fourth-quarter comebacks to shock the world on Sunday Night Football. He made some amazing plays in that game, but he still didn't seem quite like his pre-injury self.

In Week 4, it became crystal-clear that something wasn't right with Nix, as the Broncos struggled on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos lost by 10 points, but they wouldn't suffer another defeat for another eight weeks, counting their bye, as Sean Payton took back the play-calling duties from first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Bo Nix and Sean Payton talk on the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Payton back at the controls, Nix struggled on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, but he finally got the SoFi Stadium monkey off his back and notched his first head-to-head win against Justin Herbert. Then, on a short-week turnaround, Nix led two excellent touchdown drives in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, before going into a shell.

The Broncos' defense, not Nix, had to be the difference-maker in the clutch in that game because something still wasn't right. The Broncos prevailed over the Seahawks in overtime, but the Nix criticism reached a fever pitch after that win.

The Broncos were 4-2, but there were open calls from fans and media alike to bench Nix. He assured local media that his ankle was alright, and vowed to improve.

That he did. In Week 7, Nix busted off a 62-yard rushing touchdown, making some Broncos history along the way, and passed for north of 200 yards. His confidence came flooding back, and whatever between-the-ears issue was bothering him seemed to recede, as that was the first of four straight games in which he passed for at least 220 yards.

In the four games leading up to Friday's abysmal showing against the Steelers, Nix had a 6-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, one of which was a Hail Mary pick to end a first half. He was rolling. He was hunting with the football again vertically and using his legs to make plays when the opportunity arose.

The Perfect Storm

Bo Nix gets sacked in Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then Nix hit Pittsburgh, a game in which the stars aligned for all the wrong reasons. First, it was a road game, and Nix and the Broncos simply haven't been the same team when playing away from Mile High, but that's nothing new.

Second, it was wet and windy weather — conditions that have always challenged Nix as a pro. Third, the Steelers hit the field uniquely motivated and inspired after Aaron Rodgers dragged head coach Mike McCarthy and the organization through the mud just days prior.

Fourth, and this is just as important, Nix's supporting cast turned in their worst performance of the season. The Broncos' offensive line couldn't pass protect or get push on the ground, as Nix was under constant pressure, and while his ball placement was a bit erratic due to the rain, his receivers did nothing to help him out, dropping gotta-have-it passes that killed several drives.

It didn't help that Nix's lost fumble and pick-six led to 14 points for the Steelers, and by the end of the first half, the Broncos found themselves in a 24-5 hole, so Payton got out of balance with his play-calling. Vance Joseph's defense also gave up a handful of explosive plays on the ground and through the air.

Even Patrick Surtain II had a bad day , getting cooked by backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and DK Metcalf for a 22-yard touchdown. Payton telegraphed his play-calling, with his reliance on a screen game that Pittsburgh anticipated at every step.

Nothing went right for the Broncos in this game; it wasn't just Nix.

Babies and Bathwater

Bo Nix celebrates beating the Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, let's keep things in perspective. We don't want to throw the Nix baby out with the bathwater.

It would be a different story if the Broncos' defense had turned in an inspired performance, while the O-line had no issues, and Jonah Coleman was his usual five-yards-per-carry self. If Nix was the only player having a bad day, some of the backlash would be understandable, but this was just... not... the.. Broncos'... day.

There's no question that Nix has failed to live up to his Year 3 expectations, but I think everyone underestimated just how long his road to recovery would be with that ankle. Even though his ankle was good enough to play on, his psyche clearly handn't recovered at the same rate.

Nix's confidence in his body didn't return to 100% until around Week 7. That's often the case with injured pro athletes, by the way. The physical injury heals at a faster rate than the psychological.

Add to that struggle the challenge of facing the NFL's toughest first-half schedule this season, a rookie play-caller for the first quarter of the campaign, and open calls for the Broncos to bench him, and it's no wonder that Nix's third year hasn't panned out as hoped.

And yet, the Broncos kept winning. After winning six straight, the Broncos lost to the Steelers, but they're 8-3, still leading the AFC West, and very much in the running for the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.

Keep in mind, the Broncos' defense has been far from elite this season. Joseph's unit entered Week 12 ranked in the bottom five in total yards. The Broncos haven't been able to stop the run, and they have a frustrating penchant for allowing explosive plays.

But Nix has continued to deliver wins. The Broncos' ground game was dead on arrival this year, despite the return of a healthy J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey in his second year, and the drafting of Coleman. There have been spurts of production, but the Broncos are a bottom-five rushing offense.

Throw in a starting five that has woefully failed to live up to expectations, and it's not as if Nix has been handed some perfect hand this season that he failed to play correctly. That's a tough row to hoe for even the NFL's best quarterbacks.

The Takeaway

Nix has won 32 regular-season games since arriving as a first-round pick in 2024. In the seven seasons between Gary Kubiak stepping down as head coach and Nix becoming the starting quarterback, the Broncos only won 43 games.

We're talking five-win seasons. Seven-win seasons. Without Nix, Payton only won eight games in his first year as Broncos head coach.

The Broncos went to the playoffs in both of Nix's first two years, and they're going to do it again in 2026. And people are calling for his job and pounding the table for the Broncos to sign or draft a quarterback to 'upgrade' over Nix?

I know Broncos Country has high standards and expectations, but this is irrational. Nix has done nothing but win. He's helped to restore this franchise from its eight-year stint in the NFL doldrums, and he had the Broncos on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last year, at home, before breaking his ankle.

That broken ankle set Nix back much farther than anyone could have expected, but give him time. The Broncos aren't some flawless juggernaut that is being held back by their quarterback.

This team has plenty of warts, as exposed by Pittsburgh. But the Broncos sit at 8-3 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture — not in spite of Nix, but because of him. He's not the only reason, obviously, but without him, the Broncos aren't 8-3 this season. Try 3-8.

So, breathe. Relax. This too shall pass. The Broncos will rebound after this mini-bye, return home, and beat up on the Miami Dolphins before going on a two-game road trip to face the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

Then it's back home for a Christmas Day throwdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a game that could decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC. So don't abandon Nix after just his third loss this season.

Without him, the Broncos wouldn't stand a chance against the Bills. You're going to need Bo Nix, and when the dust finally settles on this season, I have a sneaking suspicion you'll be glad he's your quarterback.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!