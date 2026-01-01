3 Keys to Broncos Beating Chargers, Winning No. 1 Playoff Seed

After starting the season 1-2, it was hard to envision Sean Payton’s Super Bowl expectations coming to fruition. Last summer, the bold offensive play-caller suggested this year’s Denver Broncos had a potential championship pedigree, which was met with a collective eyeroll across the NFL.

But this Sunday in the final home game of the regular season, the 13-3 Broncos can secure first place in the AFC with a victory over the 11-5 Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos, who won the AFC West for the first time since 2015, are coming off a 20-13 Christmas win over the 6-10 Kansas City Chiefs. Denver now returns to the Mile High City, where the team has compiled an impressive 7-1 home record.

Los Angeles clinched a Wildcard berth despite losing 20-16 to the 11-5 Houston Texans in Week 17, which helped the Broncos capture their 16th division title.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly declared that he'll rest many starters on Monday , including star quarterback Justin Herbert, citing "Winning and being healthy” as the team’s “two objectives.”

Herbert, who was instrumental in beating the Broncos 23-20 in Week 3, is currently 66 yards away from breaking Peyton Manning’s six-season passing record, as the banged-up Bolts’ signal-caller will get some rest before Wildcard Weekend.

The Broncos have already swept Las Vegas and Kansas City this season and won the division crown. Now they’ll have a chance to split with Los Angeles and earn the No.1 AFC seed, ensuring a much-needed rest period of their own with homefield advantage.

What'll it take to secure the win and the No. 1 seed? Let’s review Denver’s blueprint to capturing the AFC’s top spot with a victory against the Chargers.

Bully Bolts’ B-Squad or Else

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 21: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix (10) have a word before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire / Imago

There’s a reason the Chargers are viewed as double-score underdogs in this regular-season finale that will feature backup players, as Harbaugh plays it safe on Sunday.

But as Marshawn Lynch once proclaimed, "Anyone can get, got," and that’s exactly what happened to the Chargers, who were bested 27-24 by the 7-9 Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football earlier this season.

Payton should take note of the Los Angeles Rams' recent speed bump and should spare no expense in preparing to beat the Chargers. After all, the Broncos lost their last meeting with the Chargers on a late field goal in L.A.

The Broncos need to regain some home muster as the team was thumped 34-20 in Week 16 by the 11-4 Jacksonville Jaguars, their first and only loss this season in Denver.

While we’re left to speculate on which other potential Chargers starters could be benched or play limited roles, it’s safe to say that L.A. will be conservative regarding player ability. Last week against Houston, the Chargers listed seven inactive players with more injuries sustained in their loss that cost them the right to compete for the AFC West title in the season finale.

No disrespect to L.A.’s backups or third-string players, who are professional athletes in one of the most prestigious sports on this planet, but the Broncos' starters should be able to pull the plug on this Bolts’ B-squad.

Pun intended.

Don’t Dance with Lance: Get the Pass Rush Right

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) react during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos' defense has recorded 64 sacks through 16 games, leading the NFL, but they will most likely fall short of the 1984 Chicago Bears' all-time regular-season record of 72 sacks.

But that doesn’t mean things will come easy for Chargers backup quarterback Trey Lance, who’ll start in place of Herbert. The former San Francisco 49ers' No. 3 overall draft pick has appeared in just three games this season, his first with the Chargers.

The fourth-year passer from North Dakota State spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and has endured an underwhelming career with a 2-3 starting record and on his third team in four years.

Lance will be on the lookout for the Broncos' pass rush posse, led by Nik Bonitto, who has registered 12.5 sacks this season but has failed to record a quarterback takedown in Denver’s last three games.

Sure, teams are doubling Bonitto and have game-planned for the necessary tight-end chip, but the Broncos' second-best defender needs to get right before the playoffs hit and before a potential week of rest.

Despite managing just one sack combined from Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman last week, Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun took seven quarterback hits and went 13-of-22 for just 66 passing yards.

Los Angeles has allowed the fourth-most sacks (56) this season, relinquishing 3.5 sacks per game, another reason why Herbert isn’t being thrown to Denver’s pack of wolves this week.

This Broncos defense should be able to remind everyone of Lance’s status as a first-round bust and can regain some of its momentum just before the playoffs.

New Year, New Nix: Built to Exceed Expectations

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Broncos second-year quarterback and team captain Bo Nix is exactly what Denver fans waited nearly 10 years for after Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset following Super Bowl 50’s championship.

Nix is the only quarterback in NFL history to have racked up 20-plus wins, 7500-plus passing yards, and 50-plus passing touchdowns in his first two seasons. The 25-year-old was handpicked by Payton and has been every ounce of the player that Broncos Country wished he’d become after being drafted at No.12 overall in 2024.

Instead of riding off last year’s accomplishments and hardships, which included a beatdown in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, Nix doubled down on blossoming as a leader and playmaker.

The Broncos' offense currently possesses a top-10 unit in yards per game, while Nix has led a handful of fourth-quarter comebacks. His quick release, decision-making, and connection with the Broncos' offensive line have also led to Nix being the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season.

The expectant father-to-be, along with his wife, has plenty of reasons to celebrate this new year, but Nix knows the to-do list remains incomplete after helping the Broncos win the AFC West for the first time in nearly a decade.

Next on the Broncos' list is to win the AFC, which starts with securing a No. 1 seed, home-field advantage, and the highly coveted week of rest between the Wildcard and Divisional Rounds of the playoffs.

Having already thrown for 3,790 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions, and a 63.5 completion percentage, it’s evident that Nix has avoided the dreaded sophomore slump that plagues lesser second-year quarterbacks. Additionally, he has earned 307 yards rushing, 22 first downs, and five touchdowns, proving by air or by land, Nix is every bit the competitor that Payton expects him to be with the game on the line.

When the Bolts and Broncos lock horns this Sunday, it’ll be in the new year of 2026. But for Nix and Broncos Country, this season’s mission hasn’t changed.

The second act of this season is just getting started.

