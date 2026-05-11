Broncos’ Latest QB Decision Speaks Volumes About Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos had two tryout quarterbacks at their rookie minicamp over the weekend. Veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie E.J. Warner plied their wares under the watchful eye of Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Both quarterbacks acquitted themselves well, but the Broncos aren't planning on signing either one right now.

"[The] Broncos did not sign their two tryout QBs, Nathan Peterman or E.J. Warner. At least not now.

They delivered their impressions," 9NEWS ' Mike Klis posted on X on Monday .

Positive Bo Nix Implications

Considering how well both quarterbacks played over the weekend and the compliments Payton paid to them , not signing either could mean the Broncos are feeling optimistic about Bo Nix's recovery timeline.

Payton said on Saturday that Nix is ready to go now, but that the Broncos are being cautious with their young franchise quarterback, who is recovering from a fractured ankle and two subsequent surgeries. Payton also circled June's two voluntary OTA sessions and mandatory minicamp as distinct possibilities for Nix, though he stopped short of making any guarantess.

"He’s doing great. He’ll be well ahead of time for training camp," Payton said of Nix on Saturday . "I think there’s a good chance we see him in this offseason program in June. We’re going to be the ones kind of holding him back, if you will."

The Broncos were always going to need a quarterback for rookie minicamp in order to run practices. But they tried out two for a reason, and that's because there is that slight uncertainty about Nix's timetable.

Not Right Now

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peterman has been in the NFL since 2017 . He spent all of 2025 out of the NFL, which is why he qualified for a tryout at a rookie minicamp.

Warner, the son of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner , went undrafted out of Fresno State last month. E.J. is a very different quarterback from his dad, but one thing the two have in common is their high football IQ.

Payton compared Warner to former NFL backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Daniel spent four years with Payton in New Orleans early in his career, and went on to forge some real NFL staying power. Daniel just kept getting paid relatively big money (for a backup) to hold a clipboard.

Warner hopes his career is more eventful, but beggars can't be choosers. It's ironic that, at this point in his young career, E.J. is already a more heralded quarterback coming out of Fresno State than his dad was coming out of Northern Iowa. Before trying out for the Broncos, Warner also tried out in the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp.

"This Warner reminds me a lot of Chase Daniel," Payton said on Saturday . "If you see his height, weight, size, speed, they’re very similar. He’s done a nice job. He’s done a very nice job, and especially considering he’s coming off a weekend with different terminology, and he’s kind of yawned at it. It’s been real quick for him.”

As Klis said, "for now," the Broncos haven't offered Peterman or Warner a contract. But the team now has a good bead on both quarterbacks, so as the Broncos march ahead through May, if anything in Nix's recovery is grounds for further caution, they could always pick up the phone and call Peterman or Warner — assuming they're still available.

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