Broncos Bring Veteran QB in for Rookie Minicamp Tryout

The Denver Broncos are set to host their rookie minicamp next week with two quarterbacks in attendance on a try-out basis. On Wednesday, we learned that E.J. Warner had been invited — the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner — but 9NEWS' Mike Klis later reported that veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman will be there as well.

Per source, the #Broncos are giving veteran QB Nathan Peterman a rookie minicamp tryout this weekend. Last with Saints, Raiders, Falcons in 2024, Peterman turned 32 on Monday. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) May 6, 2026

Remember, the Broncos aren't looking for a Jarrett Stidham or Sam Ehlinger replacement. First off, the Broncos need at least one quarterback at rookie minicamp to give the necessary reps to the two tight ends and one running back they drafted, as well as the four wide receivers the team signed as college free agents. As multi-year veterans who were in the NFL last season, neither Stidham nor Ehlinger qualifies for rookie minicamp.

Second, with Bo Nix now expected to miss June's OTAs and mandatory minicamp , the Broncos need one more "camp arm," as it were. A guy who can help keep the third-string offense fed with targets to the wideouts, tight ends, and running backs throughout the offseason training program.

When it comes to rookie minicamp , there will likely be others in attendance, too; incumbent Broncos who still qualify under the NFL's "first year" standard. Tight end Caleb Lohner is one example of a pass-catcher who would qualify, because he spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

When it comes to Warner and Peterman's try-out next week, the best-case scenario is that Denver keeps one of them and signs them to the 90-man offseason roster. Each year, one or two members of the college free-agent class coming in usually get cut following rookie minicamp, so spots could open up naturally to make room for one of these quarterbacks, if they're able to seize the day.

Peterman's Resume

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

As for Peterman, he's a 32-year-old veteran who's been playing in the NFL since 2017. Because he's spent the 2025 season out of football, he qualifies for rookie minicamp. He's seeking an NFL comeback opportunity.

A Buffalo Bills fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2017, Peterman's NFL path has been arduous, and it started out with about as big a thud as possible. In his first career start that year, he threw five first-half interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers, which made him something of an NFL meme on social media as a symbol of quarterback incompetence.

Peterman hung tough, though. He has six career starts (1-5) and has spent time on the 53-man rosters of the Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears. In 2024, he also spent time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad, but was, again, out of the NFL last season.

Peterman stands at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. For his NFL career, he has 712 passing yards and four touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. His career numbers for completion percentage and QB rating are 53.1 and 39.4, respectively.

Peterman does have experience in the West Coast Offense, which is the foundation upon which Sean Payton's system is built. It'll be interesting to see him compete with the 22-year-old Warner, who went undrafted out of Fresno State last month.

Talk about a contrast...

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