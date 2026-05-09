Sean Payton Shuts Down Worrying Narrative Around Bo Nix

After Saturday's rookie minicamp practice, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton took to the podium, and unsurprisingly, the first few questions were about quarterback Bo Nix. Nearly two weeks ago, we learned that Nix had undergone a " cleanup procedure " on his surgically repaired ankle, which, according to reports, would push back his return timetable to training camp .

Juxtapose this development with Payton and the Broncos iterating publicly throughout the offseason that Nix would be ready by the start of voluntary OTAs, and fans and media sensed a potentially worrying disconnect in messaging. On Saturday, Payton addressed the issue, intimating that Nix could be available for some of June's voluntary and mandatory minicamps.

"He's doing great. He'll be well ahead of time for training camp," Payton said. "There's a good chance we see him in this offseason program in June. We're going to be the ones kind of holding him back, if you will."

Abundance of Caution

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix (10) have a word before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire / Imago

In the wake of the Broncos' Super Bowl hopes going up in flames as a result of the Nix injury, Payton and company will proceed with an abundance of caution, but the third-year quarterback sounds like he's champing at the bit to get back out there with his teammates.

Payton also clarified that Nix's "follow-up procedure" was not a surprise to the team, and that he was he sixth Bronco to undergo another surgery after the initial corrective one.

"The follow-up procedure was not a surprise," Payton said. "I was just talking to Bo; we had five other players that staged surgeries, where there's a step, they evaluate, and then a second step. We had five, and he was the sixth that actually went through that."

Payton emphasized that none of this came as a shock to the team. The Broncos were aware this could be a possibility with Nix, as it had been with other players, but Payton feels confident in where his quarterback's recovery is at.

"No surprises. We feel real good about where he's at, and you guys will have a chance to see it here in a few weeks," Payton said. "But clearly, full speed by training camp. We just want to be smart relative to holding him back a little."

Payton Falls on the Sword

The question remained: if the second procedure was expected, why didn't Payton and the Broncos amend their Nix timeline with their public remarks throughout the season? Payton kind of fell on the sword, chalking it up to getting his timeline off by a couple of weeks.

You know... no big deal.

"Let's discuss the process of staging. Sometimes after the initial surgery, it doesn't require a second one. I mentioned that we had five other players that had A and B [procedures]," Payton said. "I think back in February, the anticipation was, because we're starting in June, I think I'm probably going to be a week-and-a-half, maybe two weeks, off. And I think you guys will get a chance to see it. Now, if it were up to him, it would be earlier, but we're going to be smart."

The Takeaway

The biggest thing to take home from Payton's remarks is that Nix's 2026 campaign has never been in doubt. Nix will be out there to lead the Broncos, hoping to build on the remarkable 14-win season they produced in 2025.

We will see Nix out on the practice field in June, during OTAs and/or minicamp. Exactly when, Payton opted not to get too specific, but he did say June. Remember, training camp starts in late July, so it'll be good to see Nix out there next month, even if it's in a slightly limited capacity.

By July, the hope will be to have no limitations to Nix's practice availability.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!