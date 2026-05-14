Broncos Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything We Know

NFL schedule release day is finally here. We already have one confirmed Denver Broncos game , and it's a doozy.

The Broncos are coming off a 14-win season, finishing first in the AFC West and the AFC, which means they'll draw first-place schedule in 2026. Besides having to take on their AFC West rivals twice each this season, the Broncos also draw the first-place finishers from last year in the conference, which are the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The schedule has also rotated around for the AFC West to take on the AFC East, so that puts the Buffalo Bills on the docket, along with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. It's also time for the AFC West to face the NFC West again — arguably the two best divisions in football. The NFC West is the home of three top-tier teams, in the World Champion Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

Based on their opponents' collective 2025 winning percentage, the Broncos will play a .512 strength of schedule, which is a few points higher than their .505 last year. It''s the 15th-hardest slate of games in the NFL.

We'll be tracking the ongoing schedule leaks today as the NFL prepares to announce at 6 pm MDT. When the schedule drops, we'll have it right here for you, including the number of Broncos primetime games . Let's look at what we know so far.

IT'S SCHEDULE RELEASE DAY 📺 pic.twitter.com/IJKgV2CgXX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 14, 2026

Week 1: Broncos at Chiefs on MNF

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Broncos' first game of the season has been confirmed, and it's a road trip to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. This is the earliest the Broncos have drawn the Chiefs in quite some time, and it will be the first game back for both Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes since their respective injuries last season.

Mahomes tore his left ACL and LCL in Week 15, very late in the season. Nix fractured his ankle in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. Nix's recovery timetable never put the 2026 season in doubt, but while Mahomes's rehab and recovery is significantly more complex and time-consuming, reports indicate he's on track to be back for Week 1.

Week 10: Bye (Report)

KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright reported that the Broncos will draw a Week 10 bye. This is a solid spot to break, if true. The Broncos had a Week 12 bye last year. A Week 10 bye nearly cuts the season in half.

It's hard to hate on Week 10 for a bye.

Week 12: Broncos at Steelers on Black Friday on Prime (Rumor)

On Wednesday, OzzyNFL leaked that Denver will be playing Pittsburgh on Black Friday on Amazon Prime, with a kickoff at 3 pm EST.

BREAKING 🚨



Broncos at Steelers - Week 12 - Black Friday Game



Game will be played at 3:00 PM ET on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/vhoiV013jm — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026

The NFL is scheduling some Wednesday games, but from what we're hearing in the rumor mill, get ready also for some Friday games. This would make for a curious start time considering that so many people still have to work on the Friday after Thanksgiving, as it is the biggest shopping day in the U.S.

We'll find out soon whether OzzyNFL was right about this. OzzyNFL has a reliable track record in breaking stories like this, though.

Week 14: Broncos at Jets (Rumor)

OzzyNFL leaked on X that Denver's road trip to the Big Apple to face the Jets will be in Week 14 with a 1 pm EST kickoff.

NFL Schedule News



Broncos at Jets - Week 14 - 1:00 PM pic.twitter.com/bR82qx8ry6 — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026

If true, I like having the Jets a little later in the year for Denver. The Jets have been on the schedule every year dating back to 2020, and most of those games have been in the first quarter of the season.

Week 15: Broncos at Raiders (Rumor)

Again, OzzyNFL leaked that Denver's trip to Sin City will be in Week 15. The Broncos face the Raiders twice each year, so if true, this likely means the game at Mile High will be in the first quarter of the season.

NFL Schedule Leak



Broncos at Raiders - Week 15 - 4:25 PM pic.twitter.com/jo0U0fufF0 — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026

Week 16: Christmas Day Home Game (Report)

KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright reported that Denver will be playing on Christmas Day again, even though the holiday falls on a Friday this year. The game will be at home, per Allbright, but we don't yet know the opponent.

Broncos looking at Black Friday (away) and Christmas (home) games per source.



Also a week 10 bye. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 13, 2026

Again, keep it locked with Denver Broncos On SI, as we'll be updating this tracker in real time as news breaks surrounding the schedule.

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