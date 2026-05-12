Predicting Every Broncos Primetime Game and Opponent

The NFL schedule release will drop on Thursday, May 14, and one Denver Broncos game has already leaked. ESPN 's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener on Monday Night Football, though we don't yet know whether it'll be at Mile High or Arrowhead.

The Broncos face a first-place schedule this season, with a strength-of-schedule metric of .512 , which ranks 15th in the NFL. Last season, the Broncos were coming off a 10-win playoff campaign, and the NFL gave them four official primetime games.

One can argue that the Broncos' Week 6 International Game in London vs. the New York Jets should count, but technically, it doesn't because it wasn't during the primetime hours in the U.S.A., though it was the only game being broadcast at the time it was played.

After winning 14 games last season, 11 of which were in spectacular one-score fashion, the NFL could bump the Broncos to five primetime games in 2026, maybe even six. We already know it'll be the Chiefs on MNF, so beyond Week 1, here's my prediction for which other Broncos games and opponents draw a primetime slot this season, although I'm not going to predict a specific week.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This one just makes too much sense. The AFC championship game rematch has to be on primetime, whether it's Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night.

The football gods ropped the NFL world of the first possible Bo Nix vs. Drake Maye showdown, but they'll get there chance in 2026. This game will take place at Foxboro, and it should absolutely be on primetime.

Two 2024 first-round quarterbacks, who had their respective teams at the top of the conference in Year 2? The NFL world is dying to see Nix vs. Maye.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls an audible during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This one will be at Mile High, and once again, the NFL world would love to see Josh Allen and the Bills get a primetime opportunity to rebalance the scales after Nix and the Broncos ended their 2025 season with a thrilling and controversial 33-30 overtime heart-stopper.

Not only did the Broncos impede what many pundits viewed as Allen's best shot at winning a Super Bowl — because neither Patrick Mahomes, nor Lamar Jackson, nor Joe Burrow were in the playoffs — but the Bills' loss at Mile High also came with tectonic consequences to the coaching staff. Sean McDermott was fired as head coach, with Buffalo replacing him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Add to Brady hiring two Sean Payton assistants for his offensive ( Pete Carmichael ) and defensive ( Jim Leonhard ) coordinator positions, and there are storylines galore in this matchup. Slap it on primetime, NFL.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is pressured by Denver Broncos defensive tackle DJ. Jones (93). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last season, the NFL scheduled two of Denver's four primetime games against divisional opponents, and I expect the same in 2026. Last year, it was the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. This time around, it'll be the Chiefs and Chargers, simply because it'll make for better television.

The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers have had Payton's number over the past two years (3-1). The only time the Broncos beat Harbaugh's Chargers was in the season finale last year when he rested Justin Herbert for the playoffs.

Nix has never vanquished Herbert head-to-head, and the Chargers are once again poised to be a playoff contender in 2026. Broncos-Chargers would make for a much jucier primetime showing than Broncos-Raiders.

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Broncos will host the reigning World Champions this season, and the NFL would be remiss to not make this a primetime game. This was the Super Bowl everyone expected to see, but Nix got hurt three plays before beating the Bills to advance to the AFC title game, and the Broncos had to start Jarrett Stidham in his place.

If Nix doesn't get hurt, the Broncos host the Patriots the following week and win the AFC championship game at home. It still would have been an ugly game because the weather, especially in the second half, was brutal, but Nix wouldn't have turned the ball over like Stidham did, and those turnovers were the only thing that gave Maye a chance to win.

Nix's first career start came against the Seahawks in 2024, which was an unfortunate, relatively close loss. But time has reshaped the destiny of both franchises, and the Broncos and Seahawks throwing down on primetime this season would be a sight to see, and possibly a preview of the Super Bowl.

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