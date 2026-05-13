Predicting the Broncos' 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The NFL schedule is dropping on Thursday, May 14. There's been one Denver Broncos leak so far: a Week 1 road trip to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

From there, it's eight home games and eight road games. We'll find out the for-sure schedule soon, but the Broncos will draw a first-place slate of games . Between now and then, I'm going to throw some stuff at the wall and see what sticks.

Here's a game-by-game prediction of the Broncos' 2026 regular season schedule.

Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

This cat is out of the bag. The Broncos will travel to Arrowhead to open the season in what will be Patrick Mahomes's first game back since suffering that brutal knee injury late last year. It will also be Bo Nix's first game back since fracturing his ankle in the playoffs.

Week 2: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins come to town for a Week 2 throwdown, giving Jaylen Waddle an early opportunity to see all his old teammates. The last time the Broncos faced the Dolphins was in 2023, which resulted in that historic 70-20 beatdown.

Suffice it to say, that isn't happening this time around.

Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos get their trip to Sin City in early this year. Will it be the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, calling the signals for the Raiders, or the newly signed veteran Kirk Cousins?

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Just like in 2024, the Broncos draw their third road game in the first four weeks. The Steelers are defending AFC North champions, but who will be their quarterback under the new Mike McCarthy regime? Signs point to Aaron Rodgers returning, but that hay isn't in the barn yet.

Week 5: Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Broncos missed their opportunity to face the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, but they'll get the chance to measure up, as they hit the beginning of the second quarter of the season. Seattle is in good position to defend its World Championship, but it plays in a tough division, and the Broncos have to face every NFC West team this year.

This game serves as the second of five primetime games on the Broncos' schedule.

Week 6: Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos get back-to-back home games after playing three of their first four on the road. The Broncos have struggled against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers when Justin Herbert is in the lineup, and this early in the year, he almost certainly will be.

Week 7: at Carolina Panthers

The Broncos head to the East Coast to take on a Panthers team that is coming off a surprising playoff berth. It will be fun to see Bryce Young against Denver's defense.

Week 8: at New England Patriots (SNF)

The dreaded two-week East Coast road trip! This one culminates with the NFL world's first opportunity to see Nix vs. Drake Maye, a matchup the football gods robbed us of in the AFC championship game.

A national audience gets to watch this highly anticipated matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos come back home to face a tough Jaguars team that handled them last season, snapping their 11-game winning streak. This one is in Denver once again, giving the Broncos a prime opportunity to avenge their 2025 loss.

Week 10: at New York Jets

The Broncos head to the Big Apple for another shot at the Jets. Last year, Aaron Glenn's team gave the Broncos fits all the way down to the wire in London.

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams

The Broncos come back home to take on their second NFC West opponent of the season. Like the Broncos, the Rams came inches from a Super Bowl berth, and Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger.

Week 12: at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)



The Broncos haven't won at SoFi Stadium since 2023, before Harbaugh became head coach. At this point in the season, the schedule begins to stiffen, and this game's implications on the AFC West could be great.

Being that these two teams know each other so well, the NFL schedules it on a short-week for Thursday Night Football.

Week 13: Bye

The Broncos get a bye week that comes decently late in the year, giving them a chance to recharge their batteries for a two-game road trip and the stretch run.

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are coming off a playoff season with a reloaded roster. Will San Francisco be able to avoid the injury bug this time around?

Week 15: Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps back before throwing his pass during second half action at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Bills come to town looking to avenge their 33-30 overtime loss to the Broncos in the divisional round. This game could have major playoff-seeding implications, and by this point in the season, the Broncos' margin for error will be slim.

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals just hired a new coach and it's going to take some time for him to get things turned around. Never overlook an NFL opponent, but the Broncos will be glad to see the Cardinals on the schedule at this point in the season.

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders come to Denver for their final matchup with the Broncos. Denver will have to be on point and careful not to look past the Raiders for the season finale.

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs

This game could be for all the AFC West marbles. Nix has never lost to Mahomes in Denver. Broncos fans will hope the streak continues in the season finale.

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